From cloud scare to roars: Surya Kiran, Mahadevan and fans set stage as RCB, PBKS chase history

The Rain flirted with Ahmedabad, but it was music, patriotism and fandom that set the tone at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday evening. As the Indian Air Force’s Surya Kiran team lit up the skies with breathtaking aerobatics, music icon Shankar Mahadevan set the tone on the ground with a powerful performance, opening a stirring closing ceremony dedicated to the Indian Armed Forces.

1 6 Picture from: X

Amid flashing lights, soaring chants, and a looming rain threat, the IPL 2025 final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings had already turned into something far bigger than cricket.

2 6 PTI

The intermittent afternoon rain could not dampen the fire in fans’ bellies, who have reached the venue with their face painted, carrying flags and umbrellas.

As the Royal Challengers Bengaluru team bus rolled in amid a sea of red and gold, a deafening roar from the crowd greeted them.

Umbrellas jostled with posters of Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle as chants of “RCB! RCB!” clashed with “Punjab! Punjab!” in a stadium brimming with hope of creating history and nervous energy.

3 6 PTI

After 18 seasons of heartbreak and close calls, both RCB and Punjab Kings are on the cusp of glory.

But it wasn’t just Ahmedabad that’s buzzed. From temples in Tamil Nadu to street corners in Nepal, fans have turned this into a movement.

In Bengaluru, some fans performed a havan in full match-day regalia. Elsewhere, a car draped in green chillies and lemons, a roadside ritual to ward off evil was dedicated to keeping the "nazar" away from RCB’s dream run.

4 6 PTI

In Nepal’s Pumdikot, newlyweds interrupted their wedding ceremony to offer prayers, for an RCB win, not marital bliss.

And while the downpour in Ahmedabad led to some nervy moments, the pitch was under covers till late afternoon, the latest forecast offers reassurance: no rain expected during play.

The buzz was palpable as West Indies great Chris Gayle, who has played for both franchises for long time, made his way to the stadium.

5 6 Picture from: X

AB Devilliars also revealed that if RCB wins trophy tonight, he is going to get into the RCB team hotel and give Virat “a big hug”.

“This final has my heart. Two deserving teams, one new champion,” he said.

RCB fans, many sporting Kohli’s iconic No. 18 jersey, are hoping the talisman can lay hands on the elusive IPL trophy in his fourth final.

Kohli has scored over 600 runs this season and has looked in vintage touch.

6 6 Reuters

PBKS, led by Shreyas Iyer, seems battle-hardened and confident having brushed aside Mumbai Indians in a tense Qualifier 2.

“This is what IPL dreams are made of,” BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla told reporters. “After 17 years, we will have a new champion. The only thing we don’t want is rain.”

The RCB-PBKS head-to-head is locked at 18 wins apiece. RCB boast the highest-ever IPL score in their match-up — 241 — but also the lowest, 95.

As fans stream into the stadium, many still drenched but undeterred, a familiar anxiety sets in — not about which side will win, but whether the weather will allow it. The good news? The skies have cleared.

