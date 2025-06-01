In Pictures: Sofia Carson, Hanumankind, Jenna Ortega steal the show at Netflix’s Tudum 2025

Netflix’s global fan event Tudum, named after the streamer's iconic intro sound, took over the Kia Forum in Los Angeles with a live-streamed show on Sunday. Here’s a look at the cast members of popular shows and other celebrities who attended the event.

Tudum 2025 was hosted by actress-singer Sofia Carson, who looked gorgeous in a pleated mauve gown with a floor-sweeping train.

Indian rapper Hanumankind (kicked off the show with his track Run It Up. Squid Game’s iconic pink guards danced in the background as the hip-hop artist worked up the crowd with his electrifying performance.

Singer-actress Lady Gaga was the night’s only other performer. She is set to feature in Wednesday Season 2 as Rosaline Rotwood, a Nevermore teacher shrouded in mystery.

The Stranger Things cast — Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard and Caleb McLaughlin — looked dapper in crisp suits. The fifth and final instalment of the sci-fi series will release this year in three volumes. The first four episodes will be released on November 26, while episodes 5 to 7 will premiere on Christmas, and the finale will drop on New Year’s Eve.

The Squid Game cast — Lee Byung-hun, Lee Jung-jae, Park Sung-hoon, Kang Ae-sim and Choi Seung-hyun — took the stage to drop the official Squid Game Season 3 trailer. The final chapter will premiere on the streamer on June 27.

Wednesday star Jenna Ortega turned heads in an ombre trench coat with a plunging neckline. A broad belt, a scarf, chic black shades and stiletto pumps added to her signature gothic flair.