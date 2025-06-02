‘Stolen’ to ‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 3: New films and shows hitting OTT this week

A variety of new films and shows — right from gripping crime thrillers and feel-good comedies to spine-chilling horrors and emotional dramas — are set to hit OTT platforms Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar and Apple TV+ this week. Here’s everything you need to know.

Stick

Release Date: June 4

Streaming on: Apple TV+

1 8 Apple TV+

ADVERTISEMENT

Owen Wilson trades his superhero cape for a golf club in this quirky sports comedy. As a former golf prodigy-turned-reluctant coach, Wilson’s Pryce Cahill is forced to mentor a moody teen with raw talent. Packed with humour, Stick is a tale of second chances.

Stolen

Release Date: June 4

Streaming on: Prime Video

2 8 Prime Video

Backed by Anurag Kashyap, Kiran Rao, Nikkhil Advani and Vikramaditya Motwane, Stolen is a thriller that follows two brothers who witness the kidnapping of a baby at a railway station in rural India. One brother, guided by moral duty, convinces the other to join a perilous investigation to find the child. Directed by Karan Tejpal, the film had its global premiere at 2023 Venice Film Festival.

Ginny & Georgia Season 3

Release Date: June 5

Streaming on: Netflix

3 8 Netflix

The Millers are back, and their lives are messier than ever. With Georgia (Brianne Howey) arrested during her own wedding, Ginny (Antonia Gentry) must deal with public scrutiny, legal troubles and a fractured bond with her mother. The returning cast members include Felix Mallard, Sara Waisglass, Diesel La Torraca, Jennifer Robertson, Scott Porter.

Night Court Season 3

Release Date: June 5

Streaming on: JioHotstar

4 8 JioHotstar

Night Court, a reboot of a legal comedy of the same name that originally aired in the 1980s, returns for its third season. Judge Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch) carries on her father's legacy at the Manhattan night court alongside bailiff Donna Gurganous (Lacretta), and public defender Dan Fielding (John Larroquette). India de Beaufort, Wendie Malick, Kapil Talwalkar and Nyambi Nyambi round out the cast.

Mercy for None

Release Date: June 6

Streaming on: Netflix

5 8 Netflix

Korean noir meets Shakespearean tragedy in this revenge-fueled drama. So Ji-sub plays a reformed gang enforcer whose quiet life is shattered by his brother’s murder. Armed with only a baseball bat and burning rage, he plunges back into Seoul’s violent underworld.

Get Away

Release Date: June 6

Streaming on: JioHotstar

6 8 JioHotstar

This horror comedy turns a family vacation into a bloody nightmare. Featuring Nick Frost and Aisling Bea, Get Away revolves around a group of unsuspecting holiday-goers who discover that their island paradise harbours a serial killer.

The Survivors

Release Date: June 6

Streaming on: Netflix

7 8 Netflix

Adapted from Jane Harper’s bestselling novel, The Survivors is an Australian limited series set in the coastal town of Evelyn Bay. The story follows Kieran (Charlie Vickers), who returns to the coastal town 15 years after a tragedy killed three of his loved ones. Kieran is haunted by the ghosts of the past after the murder of a young woman.

Chhal Kapat – The Deception

Release Date: June 6

Streaming on: ZEE5

8 8 ZEE5

When a social media influencer is found dead at a destination wedding in a remote village, a sharp police officer digs through a web of lies to get to the identity of the killer, as every guest becomes a suspect. Shriya Pilgaonkar, Smaran Sahu, Tuhina Das and Pranay Pachauri feature in this whodunit.