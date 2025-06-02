‘Roja’ to ‘Ponniyin Selvan’: Five Mani Ratnam masterpieces to stream on his birthday

Filmmaker Mani Ratnam, whose signature style of marrying poetic storytelling with political insight has given some of the most acclaimed films to Indian cinema, turned 69 on Monday. As Ratnam awaits the release of his upcoming film Thug Life starring Kamal Haasan, we take a look at five of his iconic movies that you can stream online.

Roja (1992)

The film that redefined patriotism in Indian cinema, Roja is the story of a village girl whose husband is abducted by militants in Kashmir. With A.R. Rahman’s debut soundtrack that still echoes in collective memory, the film blends personal struggle with national identity. Driven by strong performances by Madhoo, Arvind Swamy and Pankaj Kapur, Roja is the first instalment in Ratnam’s celebrated “terrorism trilogy”.

Bombay (1995)

A love story set against the backdrop of the 1992 Bombay riots, Bombay is as much a searing commentary on communal violence as it is a celebration of secular love. Arvind Swamy and Manisha Koirala anchor this emotionally charged narrative as two lovers from different faiths who elope from Kerala and settle in Bombay in 1992, only to be affected by the riots. The visual symbolism and Rahman’s unforgettable score make this film a haunting classic.

Dil Se.. (1998)

The final chapter of Ratnam’s trilogy on terrorism, Dil Se.. is a love story between a radio journalist (Shah Rukh Khan) and a mysterious woman (Manisha Koirala) with a hidden past. It is also one of the few mainstream films depicting the insurgency in North Eastern India. With Santosh Sivan’s breathtaking cinematography and the iconic Chaiyya Chaiyya song atop a train, Dil Se.. is a must-watch for Shah Rukh fans.

Kannathil Muthamittal (2002)

A poignant tale of identity and conflict, Kannathil Muthamittal follows the story of a young girl’s quest to find her mother in war-torn Sri Lanka. With powerful performances by Madhavan and Simran, and a moving score by A.R. Rahman, this National Award-winning film remains one of Ratnam’s most emotionally resonant and humanistic works.

Ponniyin Selvan: I & II (2022, 2023)

Ratnam’s magnum opus adaptation of Kalki’s historical novel unfolds in two parts, chronicling the game of thrones inside the Chola dynasty. With a stellar ensemble cast led by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Jayam Ravi and Karthi, this duology marks the director’s grand return to epic storytelling. A.R. Rahman won a National Award for best background score for PS: I.

Bonus Pick: Alaipayuthey (2000)

Before it inspired Saathiya, this breezy romance starring R. Madhavan and Shalini redefined urban love stories for a generation.

