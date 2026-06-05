‘Patriot’ on OTT: How to stream Mammootty and Mohanlal-starrer online

Mammootty and Mohanlal-starrer Patriot is now streaming on ZEE5, the streamer announced on Friday.

“A retired spy. A colonel. A conspiracy that was never meant to be found. Mammootty and Mohanlal in #Patriot Hindi, streaming now only on ZEE5,” reads the caption on Instagram.

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Patriot is directed by Mahesh Narayanan, known for acclaimed Malayalam movies like Malik, Take Off and Ariyippu. The espionage thriller, which hit theatres on May 1, also features Nayanthara and Mohanlal in key roles.

The project reunites Mammootty and Mohanlal on screen after more than a decade. The actors last appeared together in Kadal Kadannoru Maathukutty (2013). Patriot also marks Nayanthara’s reunion with Mammootty after their 2016 release Puthiya Niyamam.

The film follows a researcher who goes on the run after uncovering the unauthorised deployment of a surveillance asset.

The ensemble cast includes Rajiv Menon, Fahadh Faasil and Kunchacko Boban. Revathi, Jinu Joseph, Danish Husain, Shaheen Siddique, Sanal Aman and Prakash Belawadi round off the cast of Patriot.

The film features music composed by Sushin Shyam. While Manush Nandan serves as the cinematographer, editing is handled by Mahesh Narayanan and Rahul Radhakrishnan.

Mammootty last appeared in the crime thriller Kalamkaval.