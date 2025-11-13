How Rajkumar Hirani's ‘3 Idiots’ helped Millimeter find the love of his life

Remember the witty teenager Millimeter from 3 Idiots? Actor Rahul Kumar, who played the role, is now married to a Turkish woman, and their love story began because of the beloved Rajkumar Hirani film.

A street photographer recently shared a video on Instagram where she approached the couple on the streets of New Delhi for a candid picture.

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked for their introduction, Rahul said, “I am Rahul, she is my wife Keziban Doğan, and she is from Turkey.” Standing beside him, his Keziban continued, “Yes, we are married, 4th May.”

Keziban took a stroll down memory lane and revealed that she approached Rahul after watching his performance in 3 Idiots.

“I watched this movie 3 Idiots. He is an actor there. Millimetre, you know? I texted him, and we talked. Fourteen years before, I think,” she said.

The internet couldn’t stop gushing over the couple. “Milimetre, kilometre ban gaya hae ab,” one of them cheekily commented. Another 3 Idiots fan echoed the same sentiment: “Can't ever get over that character.”

Some fans pointed out that the actor was recently seen in the Prime Video series Bandish Bandits. “He was in Bandish Bandits too! And what a performance he gave! News articles are saying he is seen after 16 years,” one of them wrote.

In 3 Idiots, Milimeter is a young errand boy in the college who does chores for the students like laundry, getting groceries, and finishing their assignments. The actor played the role as a teenager in the film where he helped the main characters, Rancho, Farhan, and Raju.

Rahul tied the knot with Keziban earlier this year on May 4. They followed both Hindu and Christian rituals.

Sharing pictures from their wedding ceremony, the actor wrote, “My forever.”

Apart from 3 Idiots, Rahul has also featured in Bandish Bandits, Campus Beats and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.