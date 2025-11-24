Kevin Spacey clears the air on ‘homelessness’ reports: ‘Misleading headline for the sake of clicks’

Kevin Spacey on Sunday dismissed media reports describing him as homeless, stating that his remarks about “living in hotels” and “living in Airbnbs” had been taken out of context. The actor issued a clarification on Instagram after headlines around the world suggested he had no stable place to live.

Spacey addressed those stories on Sunday in a video posted to Instagram, saying he felt compelled to clarify the record.

“I don't usually make it my business to correct the media; if I did, I wouldn't have time for much else,” he said. “But in light of the recent articles claiming I am homeless, I feel the need to respond”.

In the original 19 November interview, Spacey also referenced financial pressure, saying, “I've had very little coming in and everything going out … I'm going where the work is”.

On Sunday, however, he said his response was directed not at news outlets but at “the thousands of people who have reached out over the past few days offering me a place to stay, or have just asked if I'm OK.”

“And to all of you, let me first say that I am truly touched by your generosity, full stop,” he said. “But I feel it would be disingenuous of me to allow you to believe that I am indeed homeless in the colloquial sense”.

Spacey went on to praise journalist Mick Brown, while criticising the publication’s framing. He called it a “shame” that the outlet chose what he described as a “knowingly misleading” headline “for the sake of clicks.”

“I've been working nearly non-stop this entire year, and for that, I have so much to be grateful for,” he said, adding that his concern was for people genuinely facing housing insecurity.

“There are many people, as we all know, who are indeed actually living on the streets, or in their cars, or in terrible financial situations, and my heart goes out to them. It was clear from the article itself that I am not one of them, nor was I trying to say that I was,” he said.

Spacey, an Academy Award winner for American Beauty and The Usual Suspects, saw his career dramatically stall after 2017, when multiple individuals came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct.

The first accusation to gain widespread attention came from actor Anthony Rapp, who said in a 2017 interview that Spacey made unwanted advances toward him in 1986, when Rapp was 14.

Subsequent legal cases spanned the US and the UK, including a second British lawsuit filed in February, just over a year after Spacey was acquitted in a high-profile 2023 criminal trial.