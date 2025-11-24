MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Hours after wedding put on hold, Smriti Mandhana’s fiancé Palaash Muchhal hospitalised: Report

Smriti and Palaash were to tie the knot on 23 November but it was postponed indefinitely after her father developed cardiac symptoms

Entertainment Web Desk Published 24.11.25, 11:27 AM
Palaash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana

Palaash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana

Hours after their wedding was put on hold on Sunday, Indian Women’s cricket team’s vice-captain Smriti Mandhana’s fiancé Palaash Muchhal was hospitalised after his health worsened, as per reports.

Smriti’s wedding with Palaash Muchhal came to a halt after the player’s father, Srinivas Mandhana, suffered a heart attack during the festivities on Sunday.

Palaash Muchhal was admitted to a private hospital for treatment of a viral infection and acidity issues. However, the condition was not severe, and after receiving care, he has since been discharged, as per reports.

Smriti and Palaash were scheduled to tie the knot on 23 November in Sangli, in the presence of close family members and friends. Several members of the World Cup-winning Indian women’s cricket team had also joined Smriti for the pre-wedding celebrations.

According to Smriti Mandhana's family doctor, Dr. Naman Shah, a medical team is closely monitoring her father's health. If Mr. Mandhana shows sufficient improvement, he may be discharged today.

“At around 1.30 pm, Mr Srinivas Mandhana got left-sided chest pain, we call it ‘angina’ in medical terms. As the symptoms surfaced, his son called me, we sent an ambulance, he was shifted to hospital. We found out in ECG, other reports, that cardiac enzymes are elevated, hence we need to keep him in observation,” he told PTI.

Palaash and Smriti confirmed their engagement on 20 November. Palaash, 30, shared a video of the proposal. Smriti, on the other hand, grooved to the 2006 Lage Rao Munna Bhai song Samjho Ho Hi Gaya with teammates in a video shared by Jemima Rodrigues, thereby hinting that her wedding preparations were already underway.

Palaash and Smriti have been in a relationship since 2019. Palaash went to watch the Women’s World Cup final at the DY Patil Stadium with his sister Palak. Smriti is the vice-captain and opening batsman of Indian women's cricket team.

