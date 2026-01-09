Meet Natalie Burn, Hollywood actress viral for her explosive scene with Yash in ‘Toxic’ teaser

Kannada star Yash marked his 40th birthday on Thursday with the release of a teaser for Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups. While the teaser offers fans into the violent world of director Geetu Mohandas’ upcoming film, one brief moment has emerged as a major talking point online.

In one scene during the teaser, Yash’s character Raya is shown sharing an intimate moment inside a car with a woman. The mystery woman in this viral scene is Natalie Burn, a Ukrainian-American actress from Hollywood.

Natalie Burn, born Natalia Guslistaya in Kyiv, Ukraine, began her career as a model before transitioning into Hollywood acting.

Over the years, she has appeared in several action and drama films, including The Expendables 3, Mechanic: Resurrection, Downhill, Mamula, In the Name of the King 2: Two Worlds, Mothers and Daughters, Acceleration, Fortress: Sniper's Eye, Fortress, The Enforcer, Til Death Do Us Part and Chupacabra.

In addition to acting, Burn has worked as a screenwriter and producer on projects such as Acceleration, Fortress and The Enforcer. She trained in classical ballet at the Bolshoi Ballet School in Moscow, followed by the Royal Ballet School in London. She later expanded her career to include writing and producing, and owned a production company, 7Heaven Productions.

In 2014, Burn appeared in a small role in The Expendables 3 and also served as a producer on Devil's Hope. The following year, she wrote, starred in and produced the action film Awaken. In 2016, she appeared in Criminal and played a supporting role in Mechanic: Resurrection, alongside Jason Statham.

Burn is also a trained martial artist and is fluent in four languages.

Previously, the makers unveiled first-look posters of Kiara Advani as Nadia and Huma Qureshi as Elizabeth. Nayanthara plays Ganga in the upcoming film. Rukmini Vasanth steps into the role of Melissa.

Produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under the banner of KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic also stars Akshay Oberoi in a key role.

A teaser of the film dropped last year which showed Yash smoking a cigar and stepping out of a sleek black car. Dressed in a crisp white suit and a stylish hat, he enters a pub. The teaser concludes with Yash pouring alcohol over a bar dancer.

Toxic is set to release in theatres on 19 March 2026. It will clash with Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2. The movie marks Yash’s first project since the release of KGF: Chapter 2, a superhit 2022 film by Prashanth Neel.