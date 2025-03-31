Hollywood veteran Helen Mirren says she did not like how women were depicted in ‘James Bond’

Hollywood actress Helen Mirren did not like the character of James Bond or the way women are depicted in the popular film franchise, she said in a recent interview.

“The whole series of James Bond, it was not my thing. It really wasn’t. I never liked James Bond. I never liked the way women were in James Bond. … The whole concept of James Bond is drenched and born out of profound sexism,” Mirren told The Standard in an interview.

Amazon MGM is planning a new reboot of the franchise based on the fictional 007 spy.

Mirren earlier told US-based magazine Variety that she is not interested in seeing a woman version of James Bond given the character's history.

“Women have always been a major and incredibly important part of the Secret Service. They always have been. And very brave. If you hear about what women did in the French Resistance, they’re amazingly, unbelievably courageous. So I would tell real stories about extraordinary women who’ve worked in that world,” said the 79-year-old actress.

Mirren features alongside former James Bond star Pierce Brosnan in Paramount+ crime series MobLand, which also features Tom Hardy.

Brosnan played the titular character in four James Bond movies including Tomorrow Never Dies and Die Another Day.

“I’m a huge fan of Pierce Brosnan, I mean massive fan. Obviously, he’s gorgeous and everything. And I think he’s fabulous in MobLand, but he also happens to be one of the nicest people you’ll ever have the pleasure to work with. And indeed Daniel Craig, who I’ve met and know a little bit. Again, a very lovely gracious person,” she said.

In February Amazon MGM struck a deal to take creative control over the Bond movies with longtime producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson giving its rights to the streamer.