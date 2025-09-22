Angelina Jolie says she ‘doesn’t recognise US’ as Jimmy Kimmel suspension sparks free speech debate

Oscar-winning actress Angelina Jolie said she “doesn’t recognise” the United States in the current climate of threats to free speech. The Hollywood veteran also warned against restrictions on personal expression.

At the San Sebastián film festival in Spain on Sunday, Jolie was asked by a journalist: “What do you fear as an artist and an American?”

“It is a very difficult question,” Jolie replied. “I love my country, but at this time, I don’t recognise my country. I’ve always lived internationally, my family is international, my friends, my life”.

“My worldview is equal, united and international. Anything anywhere that divides or limits personal expressions and freedoms from anyone, I think, is very dangerous,” Jolie added.

“These are such serious times that we have to be careful not to say things casually. These are very, very heavy times we are living in together,” the Maria actress further said.

Jolie’s remarks come amid fallout from the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel Live! by ABC, a network owned by Disney. The late-night show was pulled “indefinitely” after Federal Communications Commission chair Brendan Carr criticised Kimmel’s comments about the aftermath of Charlie Kirk’s fatal shooting.

While Jolie did not mention the suspension, her comments followed days after the controversy. Several Disney-affiliated stars including Olivia Rodrigo, Pedro Pascal and Mark Ruffalo have publicly criticised the decision.