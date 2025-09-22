MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 22 September 2025

Angelina Jolie says she ‘doesn’t recognise US’ as Jimmy Kimmel suspension sparks free speech debate

Speaking at the San Sebastián film festival in Spain on Sunday, Jolie said she loved ‘my country’ but didn’t recognise it at this time

Entertainment Web Desk Published 22.09.25, 10:01 AM
Angeline Jolie

Angelina Jolie File Picture

Oscar-winning actress Angelina Jolie said she “doesn’t recognise” the United States in the current climate of threats to free speech. The Hollywood veteran also warned against restrictions on personal expression.

At the San Sebastián film festival in Spain on Sunday, Jolie was asked by a journalist: “What do you fear as an artist and an American?”

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is a very difficult question,” Jolie replied. “I love my country, but at this time, I don’t recognise my country. I’ve always lived internationally, my family is international, my friends, my life”.

“My worldview is equal, united and international. Anything anywhere that divides or limits personal expressions and freedoms from anyone, I think, is very dangerous,” Jolie added.

“These are such serious times that we have to be careful not to say things casually. These are very, very heavy times we are living in together,” the Maria actress further said.

Jolie’s remarks come amid fallout from the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel Live! by ABC, a network owned by Disney. The late-night show was pulled “indefinitely” after Federal Communications Commission chair Brendan Carr criticised Kimmel’s comments about the aftermath of Charlie Kirk’s fatal shooting.

While Jolie did not mention the suspension, her comments followed days after the controversy. Several Disney-affiliated stars including Olivia Rodrigo, Pedro Pascal and Mark Ruffalo have publicly criticised the decision.

RELATED TOPICS

Angelina Jolie Jimmy Kimmel Free Speech
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

US visa fee only for new seekers: $100,000 levy a one-time charge, White House clarifies

A misconception about the $100,000 fee being an annual affair had triggered panic on Saturday immediately after President Donald Trump issued his proclamation
RJD President and former union minister Lalu Prasad Yadav with Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren during a meeting, in Patna.
Quote left Quote right

Whoever insults my sister Rohini, Krishna’s Sudarshan Chakra will strike them

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT