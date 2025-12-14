Hollywood actress-comedian Amy Schumer announces divorce from husband Chris Fischer

Hollywood actress and comedian Amy Schumer has announced her divorce from chef and husband Chris Fischer after seven years of marriage, describing the split as an “amicable decision.”

The 44-year-old actress shared the news in an Instagram post on Friday, calling the decision difficult. The post included a photograph of the couple.

Schumer said she and Fischer will continue to co-parent their six-year-old son, Gene David Fischer.

“Blah blah blah Chris and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage after 7 years. We love each other very much and will continue to focus on raising our son,” the caption read.

“We would appreciate people respecting our privacy at this time. blah blah blah not because I dropped some lbs and thought I could bag s basket and not because he’s a hot James beard award winning chef who can still pull some hot tail. Amicable and all love and respect! Family forever,” she added.

Schumer and Fischer married in February 2018. They welcomed their son in May 2019.