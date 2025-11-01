MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Heidi Klum’s Medusa to Lady Gaga’s Garden of Eden: How Hollywood celebs dressed up for Halloween

See which iconic pop culture figures Hollywood celebs have transformed themselves into for Halloween 2025

Entertainment Web Desk Published 01.11.25, 01:38 PM

Hollywood stars marked Halloween 2025 in style, turning heads with their creative costumes. From Heidi Klum’s Medusa-inspired look to Lady Gaga’s Garden of Eden ensemble, here’s a roundup of how the celebrities dressed up for this year’s spooky season.


Heidi Klum’s Halloween attire this year was a Medusa-inspired outfit. It featured green scales, a headpiece with moving snakes, fangs, and a forked tongue.



American singer-actress Lady Gaga chose the Garden of Eden and its gardener as her theme this year. The costume featured a floral-adorned gown, a white feathered headdress. Gaga is holding a shovel in the photo.



Days after It: Welcome to Derry premiered on OTT, British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran chose the fictional character Pennywise as his Halloween theme.



Inspired by her famous internet alter ego, Singer Demi Lovato dressed up as Poot Lovato, a 2015 meme featuring a fictional twin sister of hers kept in a basement her whole life.



Megan Thee Stallion dressed as Drolta Tzuentes from the Netflix animated series Castlevania: Nocturne, a vampire and a major antagonist in the series.



Last year, she dressed up as a weight-loss drug. This year, Lizzo aced her Halloween look by donning a mozzarella stick-inspired outfit. 



K-pop band Blackpink member Lisa, who also debuted as an actress in HBO’s The White Lotus Season 3, dressed up as The Golden Woman from Love, Death & Robots.

