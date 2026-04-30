Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia to appear in ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ special episode

Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia are set to appear in a special episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show slated to release on May 2 on the occasion of World Laughter Day, Netflix announced on Thursday.

“World Laughter Day pe laughter ka double dose. Samay Raina x Ranveer Allahbadia in Mastiverse. Watch The Great Indian Kapil Show on 2nd May at 8 PM, only on Netflix,” the streamer wrote alongside a teaser on Instagram.

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In the video, Samay is seen announcing his appearance on the show and feeling excited to reveal another guest alongside him. As Samay counts down to the moment of reveal, Ranveer shows up and seems thrilled. However, Samay seems disappointed and says, “No way bro,” before leaving the set.

The third season of The Great Indian Kapil Show, which premiered on June 21, 2025 and ran till September 2025, featured Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha, Gautam Gambhir, Rishabh Pant and Akshay Kumar as guests.

Season 4 premiered on December 20, 2025 and ended on March 14, 2026.

In February 2025, Samay and Ranveer were embroiled in the India’s Got Latent controversy. The turmoil arose when Ranveer and content creators Ashish Chanchlani and Apoorva Mukhija appeared as panelists on the YouTube comedy show hosted by Samay. A remark by Ranveer about parents and sex triggered widespread backlash on social media, leading to multiple FIRs against the panelists and Samay.

Following the outrage, Samay was forced to remove the show from YouTube, while Ranveer later issued a public apology. In March, the Supreme Court allowed Ranveer to resume his podcast.