HBO announces new seasons of ‘House of the Dragon’ and ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’

The Game of Thrones universe is set to expand further on HBO over the next four years, with the network announcing new seasons of its two spin-offs — House of the Dragon and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO of HBO and HBO Max Content, revealed the news during the network’s press presentation in New York on Thursday.

George R. R. Martin and Ryan Condal’s fantasy drama series House of the Dragon Season 3 is currently in production.

Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mtchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Phoebe Campbell and Sonoya Mizuno will return for the third instalment of the fantasy series.

Besides the returning cast, Tommy Flanagan and Dan Fogler are set to feature in the upcoming season.

According to US-based entertainment magazine The Variety, HBO has confirmed that the third season will consist of eight episodes, similar to the second season. In contrast, the first season had a total of 10 episodes.

Based on the 2018 book Fire and Blood by George R.R. Martin, the Game of Thrones prequel series premiered on Max on 21 August, 2022, laying the groundwork for a devastating war of succession known as the Dance of the Dragons.

Martin co-created the series alongside Condal, with both serving as executive producers. Condal also holds the role of showrunner. Other executive producers include Sara Hess, Melissa Bernstein, Kevin de la Noy, Vince Gerardis, David Hancock, and Philippa Goslett.

The directors for the third season are Clare Kilner, Nina Lopez-Corrado, Andrij Parekh, and Loni Peristere.

HBO also announced a fourth season of the fantasy drama, set to premiere in 2028.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms has been renewed for a second season even before its series premiere on 18 January 2026, with the new season scheduled to debut in 2027.

Based on George R. R. Martin’s novella The Hedge Knight, the series chronicles the adventures of Ser Duncan the Tall, portrayed by Peter Claffey, and his young squire, Egg, played by Dexter Sol Ansell.

Written and executive produced by Martin and Ira Parker, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will star Finn Bennett, Bertie Carvel, Tanzyn Crawford, Daniel Ings and Sam Spruell in pivotal roles.

“We are thrilled to be able to deliver new seasons of these two series for the next three years, for the legion of fans of the Game of Thrones universe,” said Francesca Orsi, EVP, HBO Programming and Head of HBO Drama Series and Films.

“Together, House of the Dragon and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms reveal just how expansive and richly imagined George R. R. Martin’s universe continues to be. In January, I think audiences will be delighted by the inspiring underdog tale of Dunk and Egg… And this Summer, House of the Dragon is set to ignite once again with some of its most epic battles yet,” she added.

The previous seasons of the House of the Dragon are available to stream on JioHotstar for viewers in India.