Didn’t get typecast doing only special songs in movies, says Tamannaah Bhatia

Actor Tamannah Bhatia says whether it is her special songs in movies, her performance in films or on OTT, as an entertainer, her aim is to reach out to her audience.

The actor, who has featured in special appearance in a song in some of the recent films like Kannada blockbuster “KGF: Chapter 1” starring Yash, Rajnikanth-led “Jailer”, “Stree 2”, John Abraham’s “Vedaa” and Ajay Devgn’s “Raid 2”, said song is "one of the many things" she does.

"It happens with a lot of people, they do get typecast. But it hasn't happened with me because I do long format, features, and I work in different languages, and industries. I work on stage, I make reels. I'm an entertainer. I'm only interested in reaching people," Bhatia told PTI in an interview.

"I don't consider any platform small or big. My job is to entertain people in some way, and whenever I get that opportunity, I give it my all with respect and interest, I give it my all. I hope people like it.” The actor said she has a slew of exciting films in the pipeline in Bollywood like “Ranger” with Ajay Devgn, Rakesh Maria biopic with John Abraham, “No Entry” sequel and folk thriller “Vvan” with Sidharth Malhotra.

“Everything leads to something. It's a misnomer that if you do something, you become typecast. I've done a lot of songs, if you count how many songs I've done, you will be stunned. But every song has either given me a connection with the people or taught me a little dance.

"In my childhood, I didn't have any dance training. So, whatever I've learnt is on a set. Every song either teaches you something or connects you to people,” Bhatia, who has appeared in special songs in many South films like "Alludu Seenu", "Speedunnodu", "Jaguar", and "Jailer", said.

The 35-year-old actor’s special appearances in hit songs like 'Jokae Nannu' from “KGF: Chapter 1”, 'Kaavaalaa' from Rajinikanth's “Jailer”, 'Aaj Ki Raat' from “Stree 2”, and 'Nasha' from “Raid 2” have captured the attention of the masses.

Bhatia, who features in South and Hindi language films, said she feels happy when a film with her special appearance attains commercial success.

"It's been on since maybe ‘KGF’, in which I did a song. Then I've done a song in Rajini sir’s film, ‘Jailer’, a song in ‘Stree 2’, and now ‘Raid 2’. The fact that all these films have made this kind of money, it's extremely validating. I'm just happy that even if I could contribute just through a song, and just the translation of the box office numbers is validating,” she said.

The actor fondly recounted her childhood experiences with dance, and revealed that it became her language of happiness at an early age.

“At birthday parties, I was the kid who would catch all the kids and say, ‘let's dance’. I was that over enthusiastic kid. I was maybe four or five years old. There are photos where I am happily dancing at birthday parties.

"I used to love the song ‘Tamma Tamma Loge’, I still love it. Back then I thought it's my name because some people used to call me Tamma when I was little. I also loved ‘Saat Samundar Paar',” Bhatia said.

The actor was speaking on the sidelines of 23rd Zee Cine Awards 2025, where she performed on stage on a medley of some of the most popular special songs like ‘Kajra Re’, ‘Sheila Ki Jawani’, ‘Kaala Chashma’, and ‘Aaj Ki Raat’, among others.

