‘Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special’: When and where to watch it in India

Hannah Montana fans, are you ready to groove to The Best of Both Worlds again?

Singer-actress Miley Cyrus is set to return as the blonde pop sensation in a special episode on March 24, marking the 20th anniversary of the iconic Disney Channel show. In India, the special will stream on JioHotstar, the platform said on Monday.

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“It’s been 20 years… but did y’all ever really log out? It’s almost time,” read the streamer’s caption on Instagram.

Produced by HopeTown Entertainment and Unwell Productions, the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special will drop on the platform at 12 am PT / 3 am ET / 12.30 pm IST.

The teaser shared by JioHotstar features host Alex Cooper and Miley’s parents Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus.

From a never-before-seen tour of the Hannah Montana set to Miley reflecting on her journey and performing live in a packed auditorium, the episode promises a trip down memory lane.

Hannah Montana first premiered in 2006 and ran for four seasons until 2011. The story followed Miley Stewart, a teenager living in Malibu, California, who secretly led a double life as pop star Hannah Montana. The cast also included Emily Osment as Lilly Truscott, Hannah’s best friend, and Mitchel Musso as Oliver Oken.

“Hannah Montana will always be a part of who I am. What started as a TV show became a shared experience that shaped my life and the lives of so many fans, and I’ll always be thankful for that connection. The fact that it still means so much to people all these years later is something I’m very proud of. This ‘Hannahversary’ is my way of celebrating and thanking the fans who’ve stood by me for 20 years,” Miley said in a statement.

Hannah Montana garnered over 5 million viewers per episode since its premiere in March 2006. Its success followed the release of its soundtrack in the form of five studio albums, a Billboard Hot 200 record break, the Best of Both Worlds Tour, a concert film and a theatrical film.