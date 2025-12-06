‘Best of Both Worlds’ and more: 10 iconic 'Hannah Montana' songs to revisit ahead of the Disney show's 20th anniversary

Singer-actress Miley Cyrus has been making headlines for more reasons than one. She is the voice behind the song Dream As One in Avatar: Fire and Ash. And she got engaged to her boyfriend Maxx Morando recently.

But what has truly set Disney fans buzzing is Cyrus hinting that she is preparing something special to mark the 20th anniversary of her iconic series Hannah Montana in March 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

A gift for Hannah Montana fans is in the works, Cyrus hinted during a conversation with news portal Good Morning America at the global premiere of Avatar: Fire and Ash in Los Angeles on 1 December.

Hannah Montana first premiered on Disney Channel on 24 March, 2006. As the show approaches its 20th anniversary, here’s a look at some of Cyrus’s most memorable songs as the blonde undercover pop sensation.

This is the Life

Released as a promotional single from the show’s first soundtrack, This Is The Life peaked at number 83 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2006.

While receiving the Disney legend title at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event held in California last year, Cyrus reflected on her experience of singing the song for the first time at a free concert, which was organised by the makers as part of the show.

“They gave away tickets at the Glendale mall where I would have my first free concert. The first song I opened with was titled This Is the Life, which of course, no one knew because, in reality, I was a little girl in a blonde wig at the mall with a big dream,” she said, adding, “But in my heart I was Hannah Montana, and I was so proud to be.”

The Best of Both Worlds

The show’s opening track, The Best of Both Worlds, showcases Miley Cyrus as both Miley Stewart and her alter ego, Hannah Montana. The song encapsulates the essence of the series — a teenage schoolgirl who moves from Tennessee’s Nashville to California’s Malibu and lives a secret double life as an American pop sensation. At school and in her neighbourhood, no one knows her secret identity except her best friends, Lilly Truscott (Emily Osment) and Oliver Oken (Mitchel Musso). Miley is supported by her father Robby Ray (Billy Ray Cyrus), who doubles as her manager, and her brother Jackson (Jason Earles). The track underscores how Miley enjoys both sides of her life.

The Best of Both Worlds reached number 92 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming one of the only two television theme songs of the decade (the other being Leave It All to Me by Miranda Cosgrove) to enter the chart.

Nobody’s Perfect

Released in May 2007 as the lead single from Hannah Montana Season 2, Nobody’s Perfect was also performed by Cyrus on the Best of Both Worlds Tour (2007–08). The song highlights the quintessential human reality — “Everybody makes mistakes. Everybody has those days” — urging listeners to embrace their imperfections instead of being harsh on themselves for their mistakes.

Rock Star

Another hit single from Season 2 of the show was Rock Star, a track written by Aristedis Archontis, Jeannie Lurie and Chen Neeman, and produced by Toby Gad. This peppy track throws light on a schoolgirl’s innocent yet earnest attempts to get noticed by her crush. The opening lines of the song are: “Sometimes I walk a little faster in the school hallway just to get next to you. Some days I spend a little extra time in the morning just to impress you.”

One in a Million

Originally written and performed by a German artist Sandy Molling, One in a Million became one of Cyrus’s signature songs as Hannah Montana. She first performed it in the second season of the show. The track is a young girl’s confession of falling in love. The song boasts of catchy lines, including the refrain: “They say that good things take time. But really great things happen in the blink of an eye.”

Ice Cream Freeze

A foot-tapping dance number in the country pop style, Ice Cream Freeze featured in Hannah Montana Season 3. The song peaked at number 57 on the Canadian Hot 100 chart following its release in June 2009. The song also charted in the United Kingdom and the United States.

I Got Nerve

I Got Nerve was released to Radio Disney as promotion for the series and its first soundtrack. Its appearance on the Billboard Hot 100 made Cyrus the first artiste to have six songs debut on the chart in the same week. She also performed it during her Best of Both Worlds Tour. The song sheds light on a young girl’s sturdy spirit and her sense of self-worth.

We Got The Party

We Got The Party was a duet by Miley Cyrus (as Hannah Montana) and the boy band Jonas Brothers. It was featured in a Season 2 episode, titled Me and Mr. Jonas and Mr. Jonas and Mr. Jonas. The song was later used in a trailer for the 2008 Disney animated feature film Bolt. True to its title, the song is a peppy party anthem.

Find You Way Back Home

The show also spawned a feature film Hannah Montana: The Movie (2011), which followed Miley as she returned to her hometown in Tennessee and joined a community fundraiser to prevent developer Mr. Bradley from turning the local land into a shopping mall. Towards the end of the film, Miley Stewart revealed her secret identity to the crowd. Performed after the hit track The Climb, You’ll Always Find Your Way Back Home was the last song of her charity concert. The track is a blend of country pop and pop rock and explores the importance of staying true to one’s roots.

Wherever I Go

Wherever I Go was performed by Hannah Montana in the final episode of the series. The show ended with the pop icon revealing her real identity to the world. Fittingly, the song explores the idea of moving ahead in life and making peace with the past.