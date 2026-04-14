‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ teaser: Varun Dhawan is back to romcom with a love triangle

Actor Varun Dhawan is back to the romcom genre with his upcoming film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, a first-look teaser of which was dropped by the makers on Tuesday.

Billed as a “double trouble love story”, the film, also starring Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur, is set to hit theatres on May 22. It also marks Varun’s reunion with his father and director, David Dhawan.

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The brief teaser kicks off with AI-generated toddlers talking about their parents. Their conversation hints at a love triangle, while a reimagined version of Ishq Sona Hai from David Dhawan's 1999 film Biwi No. 1, plays in the background. The track serves as the title track of the film.

Directed by David Dhawan and produced by Ramesh Taurani, Hain Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hain also stars Maniesh Paul, Jimmy Sheirgill, Chunky Panday and Mouni Roy.

Varun and David are collaborating after five years following their 2020 film Coolie No. 1.

Varun was last seen in Sunny Deol-starrer Border 2. Helmed by Anurag Singh, the movie hit theatres on January 22.

While Pooja Hegde was last seen in Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie, Mrunal Thakur recently starred in Dacoit: A Love Story, which hit theatres on April 10.