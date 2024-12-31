Gunaah S2 to Cunk on Life: New films, shows and documentaries releasing on OTT this week

OTT platforms are ringing in the New Year with a diverse slate of content. Whether you’re craving an edge-of-your-seat thriller or a slice-of-life comedy, there’s plenty to explore in the digital content space this week. Let’s take a closer look.

Avicii – My Last Show

Streaming from: December 31

Platform: Netflix

On August 28, 2016, Swedish DJ and producer Tim Bergling (known to the world as Avicii), gave his final live performance at the Ushuaïa nightclub in Ibiza. This documentary captures the emotional and electrifying finale of Avicii’s career. Packed with his chart-topping hits, Avicii – My Last Show showcases the raw energy of the crowd and the genius of a man who redefined electronic dance music (EDM). Featuring backstage footage and insights into the artist’s struggles with fame, this documentary is a must-watch for fans and music lovers.

Don’t Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever

Streaming from: January 1

Platform: Netflix

Tech entrepreneur Bryan Johnson is on a relentless mission to achieve immortality, and this documentary invites us into his peculiar world. From taking over 50 pills a day to undergoing plasma transfusions, Johnson has committed his life—and his wealth—to unlocking the secrets of longevity. Don’t Die delves into Johnson’s daily routines, his interactions with cutting-edge scientists, and the ethical dilemmas surrounding life-extension technologies. Beyond the science, it’s a personal story of a father hoping to defy time for the sake of his son.

Missing You

Streaming from: January 1

Platform: Netflix

Based on Harlan Coben’s bestselling novel, Missing You follows Detective Kat Donovan (Rosalind Eleazar) as she discovers her ex-fiancé, Josh (Ashley Walters), on a dating app after over a decade of silence. But what seems like a chance at rekindling romance quickly turns dark. Kat uncovers a chilling conspiracy tied to her father’s unsolved murder. As she digs deeper, her investigation spirals into a tangled web of lies, secrets, and danger.

Reunion

Streaming from: January 1

Platform: Netflix

A high school reunion turns into a murder mystery in Reunion. Set in the lavish home of Matthew Danbury, the story begins as a snowstorm traps former classmates together. By morning, Matthew is found dead, and everyone becomes a suspect. This comedic whodunnit blends humour with suspense, as the characters — ranging from a congresswoman to a local journalist — try to piece together what happened while dealing with their drunken antics from the night before. The ensemble cast includes Lil Rel Howery, Billy Magnussen, Jillian Bell, and Nina Dobrev.

Cunk on Life

Streaming from: January 2

Platform: Netflix

Philomena Cunk (Diane Morgan) is back with her unique brand of mockumentary magic. In Cunk on Life, she hilariously tackles some of humanity’s most profound questions — Why do we exist?— with a cluelessness that’s both endearing and riotously funny. The series features interviews with real experts like physicist Brian Cox and artist Grayson Perry, who gamely try to explain complex concepts to Cunk, often leading to absurd results. With sharp satire and deadpan humour, this is a light-hearted yet insightful exploration of life’s biggest mysteries.

The Rig Season 2

Streaming from: January 2

Platform: Prime Video

The Kinloch Bravo crew is back for more thrills and chills in The Rig Season 2. After surviving a disastrous tsunami, they find themselves stranded in a secret Arctic facility. With no way out and new dangers lurking beneath the icy surface, tensions run high. Season 2 delves deeper into the show’s supernatural elements, while also exploring corporate greed, betrayal, and the human will to survive. Martin Compston reprises his role as Fulmer Hamilton, joined by Alice Krige and Iain Glen.

Gunaah Season 2

Streaming from: January 3

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Revenge takes centrestage in the second season of Gunaah. Abhimanyu (Gashmeer Mahajani), now known as Shiva, embarks on a mission to bring down the people who wronged him in the first season. However, his plans are complicated by his feelings for Tara (Surbhi Jyoti), a woman tied to the conspiracy he’s unraveling. With the addition of the menacing JK (Zayn Ibad Khan) as the antagonist, this season raises the stakes with intense drama, action, and a touch of romance.

When the Stars Gossip

Streaming from: January 4

Platform: Netflix

When the Stars Gossip offers a charming blend of romance and comedy in the vast expanse of space. Lee Min-ho stars as Gong Ryong, a bumbling obstetrician who accidentally finds himself on a space mission. There, he meets Eve Kim (Gong Hyo-jin), the no-nonsense astronaut commander. What begins as a clash of personalities soon blossoms into an unconventional love story, set in zero gravity. With witty banter, heartfelt moments, and intergalactic chaos, this K-drama promises to sweep you off your feet.