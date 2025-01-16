Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Bollywood celebrities who were attacked, threatened or shot dead

The attack on actor Saif Ali Khan at his Bandra residence sent shockwaves through the Bollywood fraternity on Thursday, with celebrities pointing at the alleged lack of law and order in Mumbai and calling for better security.

Saif, who sustained six stab injuries in the attack, is currently undergoing treatment at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai.

Before Saif, many Bollywood celebrities were either threatened, attacked or killed. From shooting incidents to extortion calls, here’s a look at some of the most infamous cases involving stars from the Indian film industry.

Gulshan Kumar

The killing of T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar in 1997 shook the nation to its core. Kumar was shot dead by three assailants outside a temple in Andheri, Mumbai. The murder was allegedly orchestrated by underworld figures after Kumar refused to pay extortion money.

Rakesh Roshan

Director-producer Rakesh Roshan became a target of the underworld after the massive success of his film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai in 2000. His reported refusal to pay extortion money led to an attempt on his life. Roshan was shot twice near his Mumbai office but survived the attack.

Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has faced multiple death threats over the years. In the 1990s, gangster Abu Salem allegedly targeted Shah Rukh. More recently, following the box office success of his films Pathaan and Jawan, Shah Rukh reported receiving death threats in writing. As a result, the Maharashtra government granted him Y+ security in October 2024.

Salman Khan

In 2018, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi publicly threatened to kill actor Salman Khan in retaliation to the 1998 blackbuck poaching case. Last year, gunshots were reportedly fired outside his Bandra residence. In the wake of these threats, Salman’s security was beefed up, with armed guards stationed around his home.

Preity Zinta

Actress Preity Zinta reportedly faced threats during the filming of Chori Chori Chupke Chupke. Gangsters allegedly demanded Rs 50 lakh from the actress. Preity, however, testified against the accused in court, leading to their conviction. She was provided witness protection for two months following her brave stance.