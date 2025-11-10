‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’ stars Jim Carrey, Taylor Momsen reunite after 25 years

How the Grinch Stole Christmas actors Jim Carrey and Taylor Momsen reunited at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Saturday, 25 years after the movie’s release.

The former actress, who is now the lead singer of the American rock band The Pretty Reckless, posted a video on Instagram story, which shows her greeting Carrey at the ceremony. The two also posed for photos at the event.

Taylor also performed at the event with her band.

The official IMDb Instagram handle of How the Grinch Stole Christmas shared a collage featuring a still from the 2000 fantasy comedy film and another picture of Carrey and Taylor from the event. “Our hearts grew three sizes today. Jim Carrey and Taylor Momsen reunite at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony 25 years after they costarred in 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas' (2000),” the caption reads.

Based on Dr Seuss’s 1957 American children's Christmas book, the story centres around the reclusive green Grinch (Jim Carrey), who decides to ruin Christmas for the cheery citizens of Whoville.

Reluctantly joined by his hapless dog, Max, the Grinch comes down from his mountaintop home and sneaks into the town to swipe everything holiday-related from the Whos. However, the bitter Grinch finds a hitch in his plans when he encounters the endearing Cindy Lou Who (Taylor Momsen).

The film received an Oscar in the Best Makeup category and bagged nominations at the 73rd Academy Awards in 2001 for Best Production Design and Best Costume Design.

The 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Los Angeles honoured artists including Cyndi Lauper, Outkast, Soundgarden, and The White Stripes.

The event featured performances from Bad Company, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Cyndi Lauper, Outkast and others. Key moments included a tribute to the late Sly Stone and Jack White giving an emotional speech about his relationship with Meg White.