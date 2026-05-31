Mamata Banerjee slams two private hospitals over Abhishek's medical treatment

Former chief minister Mamata Banerjee accused the authorities of two private hospitals — Apollo Multispeciality Hospital and Belle Vue Clinic — of succumbing to "pressure from above" and not properly treating her nephew, the "injured" Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee.

"There was pressure from above, and treatment was not being provided properly. That is why we decided to take him home," Mamata told reporters outside Belle Vue Clinic late on Saturday.

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Abhishek, attacked by a mob when he went to Sonarpur to meet family members of a party worker, alleged post-poll violence victim Sanju Karmakar, was wheeled into the emergency department of Apollo hospital on EM Bypass around 7pm with complaints of pain in his neck, back and waist.

Sources said doctors maintained that his injuries were "superficial and did not warrant admission".

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Alleging his admission was obstructed by "pressure", Mamata decided to shift her nephew to Belle Vue.

Trinamool MP Derek O'Brien echoed Mamata and said "police and administration were interfering" in Abhishek's medical assessment at the "behest of their political masters" in Bengal.

Abhishek was then taken to Belle Vue, where sources said doctors concurred with those in Apollo. "There are no serious physical signs of injury, barring chest bruises. Patient is talking and is fully conscious and oriented, hence does not require admission," a source said, quoting doctors at Belle Vue.

Mamata, however, alleged that at one of the hospitals, Abhishek was "advised multiple medical tests and scans".

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"I am shocked by what is happening in West Bengal. An elected public representative was attacked, and after that, his medical treatment became uncertain.... We were informed that hospital authorities themselves were under pressure. We have decided to ensure that his treatment continues under the supervision of... family physicians...."

Taking Abhishek home, she struck a political note: "This is not the kind of change that the people of this state wanted. Ultimately, people will answer. No citizen should have to fear medical treatment may become difficult or uncertain during a health emergency because of external pressure or non-medical considerations."