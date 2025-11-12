MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 12 November 2025

Govinda discharged from hospital, says he fell unconscious after 'excessive workout'

The 61-year-old actor was admitted to CritiCare hospital in Juhu after he fainted at home around midnight

Entertainment Web Desk Published 12.11.25, 02:52 PM
Govinda

Govinda File picture

Bollywood actor Govinda has been discharged from CritiCare hospital where he was rushed after he lost consciousness and experienced disorientation, as per media reports.

"I'm good. I did excessive workout and was fatigued. Yoga-Pranayam is good... Heavy exercise is tough. I am trying to make my personality even better. I feel Yoga-Pranayam is better," Govinda said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked about the treatment, the actor said, "It is going on. Doctors have given me medicine."

Govinda's friend and legal adviser Lalit Bindal took him to the hospital on Wednesday. He said that the actor was feeling disoriented and lost consciousness at his home.

"He felt disoriented at around 8:30 pm yesterday and became unconscious. The family then consulted the doctor, who prescribed him some medicine. But he still felt weakness. So we consulted the doctor again and on his advice, we took him to the hospital. He is now stable and resting. Doctors are monitoring him," Bindal said in a statement to PTI.

In October last year, Govinda was admitted to CritiCare hospital after his licensed revolver accidentally went off, resulting in a bullet injury in his knee.

The actor was discharged three days after the incident.

RELATED TOPICS

Govinda
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

‘Those behind conspiracy will be brought to justice’: PM Modi meets Red Fort blast survivors

Modi went to Bhutan a day after the bomb blast, where he assured the nation all the perpetrators would be brought to book
A view of the Al-Falah University after 2,900 kg of explosives and inflammable material was recovered from two rented rooms of a Kashmiri doctor earlier this week, in Faridabad, Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

We wish to make it clear, the university has no connection with persons in Delhi car blast

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT