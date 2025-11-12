Govinda discharged from hospital, says he fell unconscious after 'excessive workout'

Bollywood actor Govinda has been discharged from CritiCare hospital where he was rushed after he lost consciousness and experienced disorientation, as per media reports.

"I'm good. I did excessive workout and was fatigued. Yoga-Pranayam is good... Heavy exercise is tough. I am trying to make my personality even better. I feel Yoga-Pranayam is better," Govinda said in a statement.

When asked about the treatment, the actor said, "It is going on. Doctors have given me medicine."

Govinda's friend and legal adviser Lalit Bindal took him to the hospital on Wednesday. He said that the actor was feeling disoriented and lost consciousness at his home.

"He felt disoriented at around 8:30 pm yesterday and became unconscious. The family then consulted the doctor, who prescribed him some medicine. But he still felt weakness. So we consulted the doctor again and on his advice, we took him to the hospital. He is now stable and resting. Doctors are monitoring him," Bindal said in a statement to PTI.

In October last year, Govinda was admitted to CritiCare hospital after his licensed revolver accidentally went off, resulting in a bullet injury in his knee.

The actor was discharged three days after the incident.