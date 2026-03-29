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Glen Powell to voice Fox McCloud in ‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’

The voice cast of the upcoming animated film also features Chris Pratt as Mario and Charlie Day as Luigi

Entertainment Web Desk Published 29.03.26, 06:08 PM
Glen Powell, ‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’ poster

Glen Powell, ‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’ poster Instagram

Hollywood actor Glen Powell is set to voice Fox McCloud in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, he said on Saturday.

“Born to Barrel Roll,” he captioned his post on Instagram. ‘

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The upcoming animated film follows Mario and Luigi after they settle into life in the Mushroom Kingdom, only to be pulled into a new mission triggered by a mysterious call tied to Princess Peach’s past. The journey takes the characters beyond familiar territory into an intergalactic setting, introducing new worlds and alliances.

Chris Pratt and Charlie Day return as Mario and Luigi, alongside Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach. The original cast also includes Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad and Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek.

New additions to the cast include Benny Safdie as Bowser Jr., Donald Glover as Yoshi, Issa Rae as Honey Queen, Luis Guzmán as Wart and Brie Larson as Rosalina.

The film is directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, with Matthew Fogel returning as screenwriter. Composer Brian Tyler is also back to score the film.

Produced by Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and Nintendo’s Shigeru Miyamoto, the film is co-financed by Universal Pictures and Nintendo. It will be released worldwide by Universal Pictures.

Powell will also star in J.J. Abrams-directed The Great Beyond, which is set to release in November.

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