‘The Running Man’ trailer: Glen Powell evades assassins in a deadly game

Glen Powell’s Ben Richards strives to evade professional assassins for 30 days in a deadly game in Edgar Wright’s upcoming film The Running Man, based on the eponymous 1982 novel by Stephen King.

A two-minute-46-second-long trailer, released on Tuesday, follows working-class Ben Richards’s desperate attempt to save his ailing daughter’s life. The story is set in a near-future dystopian society where The Running Man is a top-rated show on television.

The deadly game requires contestants, known as Runners, to survive 30 days while being hunted by professional assassins, with every move broadcast to the public. The winner will be rewarded with a startling cash prize at the end. However, no one knows if the game is rigged.

Ben is convinced by the show’s charming but ruthless producer, Dan Killian (Josh Brolin), to enter the game as a last resort to save his daughter's life. However, Ben’s defiance and grit turn him into an unexpected fan favourite — and a threat to the entire system. As ratings skyrocket, so does the danger, and Ben must outwit not just the hunters, but a nation addicted to watching him fall.

Colman Domingo, Katy O’Brian, Josh Brolin, Lee Pace and Michael Cera also play key roles in the upcoming action thriller, which is the second adaptation of King’s novel after the 1987 film starring Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Backed by Paramount Pictures, The Running Man is set to hit screens on November 7.