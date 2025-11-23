George R.R. Martin confirms multiple ‘Game of Thrones’ sequels at 2025 Iceland Noir Festival

Author George R.R. Martin confirmed that multiple Game of Thrones sequels are in the works at the 2025 Iceland Noir Festival, according to media reports.

Martin revealed at the festival that, in addition to the already-announced prequel spinoffs, there is also a ‘sequel or two’ in development, as per a report by entertainment news website Screen Rant.

“Apart from A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms & House of the Dragon, there are other Game of Thrones spinoff projects in development. The majority are prequels, and there are several in development — maybe five or six shows. And I’m not developing them alone, I’m working on them with other people. And yes, there’s a sequel or two [in the works],” said the author.

However, it remains unclear whether the sequels in development are TV shows or films.

According to media reports, the most discussed possibility is an Arya Stark sequel.

Maisie Williams’s Arya sailed west of Westeros in Season 8 finale, leaving her journey open for exploration.

The fantasy drama series first premiered on HBO in April 2017. It is an adaptation of A Song of Ice and Fire, a series of high fantasy novels by Martin.

Set on the fictional continents of Westeros and Essos, Game of Thrones has a large ensemble cast that includes Sean Bean, Mark Addy, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Michelle Fairley, Lena Headey, Emilia Clarke, and Sophie Turner.

The series follows several story arcs throughout the course of the show — the political struggle for the Iron Throne of the Seven Kingdoms, the exiled last heir of a deposed dynasty plotting a return to power, and the Night’s Watch guarding the realm from threats beyond the northern border.

Martin announced last year that three animated projects, set in the world of A Song of Ice & Fire, are currently in development.

Additionally, the Game of Thrones universe is set to expand further on HBO over the next four years, with the network announcing new seasons of its two spin-offs — House of the Dragon and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.