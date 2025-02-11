Promise Day: 6 iconic anime love confession scenes that will give you butterflies

Romance anime has given fans several heartwarming moments over the years, exploring ideas of vulnerability, personal growth and selflessness. From dramatic declarations of love to sweet, innocent gestures that swept us off our feet, here are six iconic love confession scenes in anime that have left a lasting impact on fans.

Kaguya-sama: Love is War

Very few anime have captured the highs and lows of love like Kaguya-sama: Love is War. The story follows the rivalry between Kaguya Shinomiya and Miyuki Shirogane, two brilliant yet prideful student council members who refuse to confess their feelings first. After an ongoing battle of wits, Miyuki decides to throw caution to the wind and confesses his love for Kaguya in a grand manner — he fills the sky with heart-shaped balloons. Kaguya, moved by his declaration of love, reciprocates with a kiss, finally ending their long-standing rivalry and beginning their romantic journey together. It's a powerful moment of vulnerability for both the characters, proving that sometimes, love requires overcoming one’s pride.

Horimiya

Horimiya stands out for its refreshing portrayal of high school romance, with a perfect mix of heartfelt moments and comedy. At the centre of this story are Kyoko Hori, a popular school girl, and Izumi Miyamura, her quiet and reticent classmate. In one of the scenes, where Hori falls sick, Miyamura steps up to take care of her. As he tends to her, his feelings for her grow, and he sincerely confesses his love, promising to stay by her side no matter what. Unlike most love confessions seen in anime, Miyamura’s revelation is quiet, making for a scene filled with raw emotions.

Fruits Basket

In Fruits Basket, Kyo Sohma’s confession to Tohru Honda in Season 3 of the series is intense and emotionally-charged as it is a moment of self-acceptance and vulnerability. For a substantial part in the series, Kyo struggles with his feelings of worthlessness and the curse that haunts his family — when they are hugged by the opposite sex, they turn into Zodiac animals. When he finally admits his love for Tohru, it’s not just a revelation of his feelings but also a declaration of his desire to change and be loved for his true self.

Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai

Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai shows Sakuta Azusagawa confessing to Mai Sakurajima in front of the entire school. Mai is cursed with the Puberty Syndrome, which makes everyone forget her except Sakuta. Fearing that he too will forget her, Sakuta boldly declares his love for Mai in front of everyone. His desperate declaration not only rekindles everyone’s awareness of Mai’s existence but also deepens their bond as they navigate challenges of love and self-doubt.

My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999

My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 follows Akane, who, after being cheated on, connects with Yamada, a pro gamer, while engaging in a massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG). Despite Yamada’s distant and seemingly unapproachable demeanour, Akane falls for him. Their relationship evolves through a series of misunderstandings, quiet moments of bonding and unspoken feelings. Though Yamada initially assumes that he will be rejected by her, he reciprocates his feelings in a sweet and genuine confession in the end, proving that even the toughest of hearts can open up.

My Dress-Up Darling

Wakana Gojo, a reserved boy who is skilled at making traditional Hina dolls, meets Marin Kitagawa, a cheerful girl with a love for cosplaying. When Marin asks Wakana to help her make the costumes, he reluctantly agrees, kicking off their journey of self-expression and friendship. One of the sweetest moments they shared was when Marin calls Gojo at night and asks him to stay on the phone with her as she was scared to be alone after watching a horror movie. While Gojo falls asleep, Marin says the three magical words to him, which makes for a moment that resonated deeply with fans.

