‘Dan Da Dan’ S2 to ‘The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity’: New and returning anime to watch this July

July is set to bring an end to the lull in the anime world, with several highly-anticipated sequels and promising new titles — offering a mix of action, romance, fantasy and slice-of-life stories — hitting different platforms.

From Dan Da Dan Season 2 to Sakamoto Days Season 1 Part 2, here’s a look at the anime you can stream in July.

Sakamoto Days Season 1, Part 2

1 11 Netflix

ADVERTISEMENT

Legendary hitman Taro Sakamoto, who left the world of assassins to lead a peaceful life with his wife and daughter, is back from his retirement. In the upcoming part, Sakamoto is drawn into a deadly fight with the Order and Slur’s gang as they threaten his quiet family life.

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: July 14

Dan Da Dan Season 2

2 11 Netflix

Season 2 of Dan Da Dan picks up right where it left off with its absurd tale of aliens, ghosts and hormones in the previous season. Okarun and Momo investigate a haunted house belonging to the latter’s childhood friend, Jiji, who is possessed by the yokai (evil spirit) named Evil Eye. The second instalment will cover the Cursed House and Evil Eye arcs of the manga by Yukinobu Tatsu.

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: July 4

Kaiju No 8 Season 2

3 11 Crunchyroll

Kaiju No. 9 is set to go on a rampage across Japan this time. The world needs saving (again!), and Kafka, following his indictment into the Defence Force, is not catching a break anytime soon.

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Release date: July 19

My Dress-Up Darling Season 2

4 11 Crunchyroll

Wakana Gojo and Marin Kitagawa are back with more cosplays, more awkward moments, and lots of blushing. Season 2 will focus on the duo further navigating their shared hobby of cosplaying and their growing feelings for each other.

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Release date: July 6

Grand Blue Dreaming Season 2

5 11 X/ @GrandBlueDaily

“If you don’t like the first episode, you probably will not like the rest of the season” — we all heard this from the one who introduced Grand Blue Dreaming to us. For those who enjoyed the first instalment for its whimsical, laugh-out-loud humour, get ready for binge sessions as the anime is returning for a second season. It will likely explore more of Iori Kitahara’s college life, diving adventures and drunken antics with his friends at the Peek a Boo club.

Where to watch: TBA

Release date: July 8

Dr Stone Season 4, Part 2

6 11 Netflix

The final chapter of the science saga begins this July. Senku and his friends are headed to the moon — but first, they will need to travel to America to gather the necessary supplies for their mission. However, new factions formed by the revived human population pose a threat to Senku’s plans.

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: July 10

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa ClauYouTube

7 11 YouTube

Sakuta has grown up and so has his problems. The upcoming instalment in the Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai franchise will cover the University arc of the manga, bringing new heartache and young adult struggles.

Where to watch: TBA

Release date: July 5

The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity

8 11 File picture

Promising a tender tale of high-school love, The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity follows Rintaro Tsumugi and Kaoruko Waguri who belong to two rival schools in their town. One day, Rintaro meets Kaoruko while helping at his family's patisserie. He values his brief yet meaningful interaction with Kaoruko as she doesn't judge him for his appearance. But things start to take a different turn when Rintaro finds out that Kaoruko is a student at Kikyo Girls’ High.

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: July 6

Gachiakuta

9 11 Crunchyroll

Gachiakuta follows Rudo, a young outcast falsely accused of murder and exiled to the wasteland known as The Pit. Confronting monsters and a world stacked against him, Rudo must rise from the depths and challenge the power structures that discarded him.

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Release date: July 6

The Summer Hikaru Died

10 11 Netflix

An uncanny mix of slice-of-life drama and horror, The Summer Hikaru Died follows Yoshiki. His life turns upside down when his best friend, Hikaru, is replaced by “something” that looks and acts just like him.

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: July 6

Other anime to look out for in July:

11 11 (L-R) Rent-a-Girlfriend S4, The Rising of the Shield Hero S4, The Water Magician, Call of the Night S2 YouTube

While the spotlight is on the popular sequels, several other continuations and gems with niche fandom are also set to premiere this July. Call of the Night Season 2 (July 4) will bring back its mix of nocturnal vibes and moody romance, while Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 4 (July 5), and Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun Season 2 Part 2 (July 6) will follow.

Filled with chaos, Season 2 of the romcom A Couple of Cuckoos premieres on July 8, while I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince Season 2 will return on July 10 with more magical overkill.

Among the new entries is Tougen Anki, which premieres on July 11, promising intense action and bloodline battles. For those of you who cannot get enough of the oddball isekai plots, Reborn as a Vending Machine is coming back with its second season on July 2. The Water Magician is expected to release sometime next month, and The Rising of the Shield Hero will take the fantasy saga ahead with its fourth season.