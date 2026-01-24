‘Miyan ki Malhar’ to ‘Shudh Kalyan’: 5 performances by Bhimsen Joshi to revisit on his 15th death anniversary

Fifteen years have passed since Pandit Bhimsen Joshi breathed his last and yet, the legend’s voice brings a bundle of emotions to life even today. It is as soul-stirring and emotionally raw as ever. Whether he was belting out a raga, slowing down for a swara or powering through an intense drut, Joshi was unparalleled for his mesmerising performances and classical brilliance.

On his 15th death anniversary on January 24, here are five of his most compelling performances you should revisit as a reminder of why Joshi remains a towering figure in Hindustani classical music.

Miyan ki Malhar

Joshi churned out an explosive performance of Miyan ki Malhar, a solemn raga known for its ability to herald rain, in 1971. It opens with a slow alaap in a bid to bring about the calm before the storm, resembling the monsoon season, before breaking into dynamic taans with Joshi’s lively vocals.

Majhe Maher Pandhari

A master of the Kirana gharana, Joshi defies the norms of khayal and inclines towards a devotional tone in this beloved abhang. Released around 1960, this iconic song expresses unbound devotion to Lord Vitthal of Pandharpur, depicting the holy city as a devotee's “maternal home” or a place of belonging. The music was directed by Ram Pathak.

Shudh Kalyan

This celebrated track is a fast-paced Hindustani classical performance, often featuring the iconic compositions Mandar Bajo Re or Ras Bhini Bhini in Teental. Known for his powerful vocals often carrying an emotional weight, Joshi performed a razor-sharp taan work with seamless transitions and ceaseless energy.

Payaliya Jhankar Mori

Few could interpret the raga Puriya Dhanashri better than Joshi. By meditating on the pauses and occasionally reaching the vocal highs, the legendary musician brought this evening raga to life.

Raga Multani

This late-afternoon raga, recorded early in his career in 1957, belongs to the Todi Thaat and carries a heavy, introspective mood. Joshi handles it with a solemn attitude to shape the raga’s melancholy that arrives with the onset of afternoon. Often performed in Vilambit and Drut Ektaal, Joshi’s rendition is celebrated for its emotiveness.