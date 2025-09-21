Five Mohanlal films to stream as the veteran actor wins Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023

Veteran actor Mohanlal, one of Indian cinema’s most enduring icons, has been honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2023. With over 400 films across Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, five National Awards and nine Kerala State Awards, the 64-year-old star remains one of the most versatile actors in the country. Here are five films available on streaming platforms that capture the versatility of his illustrious career.

Drishyam (2013)

Streaming on: JioHotstar

Arguably one of Mohanlal’s most popular films, Drishyam features the actor as Georgekutty, a cable TV operator whose peaceful family life spirals into chaos after his daughter becomes embroiled in a crime. With a screenplay full of twists and edge-of-the-seat suspense, the Jeethu Joseph directorial remains a benchmark in the thriller genre.

Pulimurugan (2016)

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

This 2016 blockbuster directed by Vysakh created history as the first Malayalam film to cross the Rs 100-crore mark at the box office. Mohanlal plays Murugan, a fearless hunter who takes on a man-eating tiger in the dense forests of Kerala. Packed with adrenaline-pumping action sequences and breathtaking visuals, Pulimurugan is a testament to Mohanlal’s commanding screen presence.

Bharatham (1991)

Streaming on: JioHotstar

Directed by Sibi Malayil, Bharatham is often hailed as one of Mohanlal’s career-best performances. In this musical drama, he plays Gopinathan, a gifted Carnatic singer from a musically renowned family, who lives in the shadow of his elder brother and mentor, Ramanathan (Nedumudi Venu). Circumstances push Gopi into the limelight, sparking resentment from his elder sibling. The film won Mohanlal a National Award for Best Actor.

Neru (2023)

Streaming on: JioHotstar

Neru is a hard-hitting courtroom drama directed by Jeethu Joseph. Mohanlal plays Advocate Rajashekhar, a brilliant defense lawyer drawn into a case involving a blind rape survivor seeking justice. The film dives deep into the flaws of the legal system while highlighting the victim’s resilience in the face of trauma. Mohanlal balances empathy with sharp legal acumen, reminding viewers of his ability to adapt to contemporary narratives.

Iruvar (1997)

Streaming on: YouTube

Directed by Mani Ratnam, Iruvar is loosely inspired by the lives of M.G. Ramachandran and M. Karunanidhi. Mohanlal plays Anandan, an aspiring actor who becomes a political giant. Guided by his friendship with writer-activist Tamizhselvan (Prakash Raj), Anandan becomes a celebrated film star and gradually a political force. Their bond, however, is tested by ambition, ideology, and personal choices.