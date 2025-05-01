Liked ‘Sinners’? Here are 5 films starring Michael B. Jordan you can watch online

Ryan Coogler’s latest film Sinners had a successful run in theatres following its April 18 release, with social media buzzing with appreciation for how it blends a vampire narrative with neo-Western, musical, and crime drama genres.

At the heart of the film is Michael B Jordan in a dual role — twin brothers with polar opposite personalities. If watching Jordan in the genre-blending film has left you craving for more, here’s a list of five movies featuring the actor that you cannot miss.

Creed (2015)

Ryan Coogler teamed up with Jordan for the 2015 sports drama Creed, a spin-off to Sylvester Stallone’s iconic Rocky film franchise. In this film, Jordan stars as Adonis Creed, son of former heavyweight champion Apollo Creed, who dreams of becoming a boxer. His life changes when he comes across his late father’s friend, Rocky (Stallone), who agrees to train him.

With a heartfelt nod to the 1976 original, Creed is a must-watch for fans of sports dramas. Jordan’s powerful performance serves as the heart of the film. Two sequels to the film were released in 2018 and 2023, with the third instalment directed by Jordan himself.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime, Apple TV

Chronicle (2012)

Most of us know Jordan from Black Panther. However, the actor’s first superhero movie was Chronicle, directed by Josh Trank in 2012. Adding a fresh perspective to the genre with its found-footage format, the film follows three high school classmates who gain telekinetic powers after finding a mysterious object in the woods. However, after Chronicle, Trank also directed Jordan as Human Torch in the 2015 Marvel film Fantastic Four, which was a critical failure that tanked at the box office.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime, Apple TV

Black Panther (2018)

In Black Panther, also directed by Coogler, Jordan delivers a powerhouse performance as Erik Killmonger, one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's most complex and memorable villains. The film follows late actor Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa, who returns to Wakanda to inherit his father’s throne after his death. However, he needs to confront Jordan’s Killmonger, who plans to thwart the country’s political ideologies and begin a global revolution.

Black Panther was also the first MCU film to get nominated for an Academy Award for Best Picture in the year 2019. It took home three Oscars — Best Original Score, Best Production Design and Best Costume Design.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime, Apple TV, YouTube

Just Mercy (2019)

Jordan steps into the shoes of civil rights defence attorney Bryan Stevenson in Destin Daniel Cretton’s Just Mercy, a poignant legal drama that proves that the actor is just as proficient in emotionally-charged roles as he is in action avatars. Just Mercy follows Stevenson, a Harvard Law School alumnus, who travels to Alabama to represent Jamie Foxx’s Walter McMillian, a poor man wrongfully accused of murder and put on death row.

Where to watch: JioHotstar, Amazon Prime, Apple TV, YouTube

That Awkward Moment (2014)

Adding yet another genre to his diverse filmography, Jordan starred in a romantic comedy, Tom Gormican’s 2014 film That Awkward Moment. While the actor is not known for his comedic stints, Jordan impresses with his charming portrayal of Mikey, a New Yorker who makes a pact with his friends Jason (Zac Efron) and Daniel (Miles Teller) to avoid commitment and enjoy their single lives.

Where to watch: YouTube