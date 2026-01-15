First-look posters out for Abhay Verma, Rasha Thandani’s romance drama ‘Laikey Laikaa’

After her Bollywood debut with period drama Azaad, Rasha Thadani is set to return to the big screen with her upcoming romance drama Laikey Laikaa, also starring Munjya star Abhay Verma.

On Thursday, the production banner Phantom Films unveiled the first-look posters of the film. The posters feature Rasha and Abhay with bruises and blood on their faces. In one of the posters, the duo kiss each other.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Love. Pain. Trust,” the makers wrote on Instagram alongside the posters.

Earlier, in June 2025, Rasha and Abhay unveiled a playful announcement video for the film. In the clip, Rasha teases fans by saying, “Get ready with me for something very special.” Abhay chimes in, confirming they are ready.

The post was captioned, “She’s the chaos. He’s the calm. Or is it the other way around? Get ready for #LaikeyLaikaa in theatres, Summer 2026!”

Sharing his thoughts on the project, Abhay said, “Laikey and Laikaa is a story about two people who find themselves in a completely different world.”

Last year, Rasha made her debut alongside Aman Devgn in Azaad. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Pragya Kapoor, Abhishek Nayyar, and Abhishek Kapoor, the film also stars Ajay Devgn, Diana Penty, Mohit Malik and Piyush Mishra.

Azaad is currently available to stream on Netflix.

Rasha’s upcoming films include Khal Nayak 2, Simbaa 2 and Srinivasa Mangapuram.

Meanwhile, Abhay Varma was also seen in Prime Video’s patriotic thriller drama Ae Mere Watan, alongside Sara Ali Khan, Sparsh Shrivastava and Emraan Hashmi.