Mother’s Day: 7 must-watch films you can stream for a memorable movie date with mom

Mother’s Day is not just about gifts and social media posts — it is also about spending quality time with the woman who stood by your side throughout your life. If you have a movie date with mom in mind for this Sunday, here’s a list of seven films the two of you can watch at home.

Girls Will Be Girls (2024)

1 7 Girls Will Be Girls (2024) IMDb

ADVERTISEMENT

Set in a Himalayan town, Girls Will Be Girls follows 18-year-old Mira (Preeti Panigrahi), the first female head prefect of her elite boarding school. Her achievements serve as armour, even as she explores first love and sexual awakening with new classmate Sri (Kesav Binoy Kiron). Their budding relationship unfolds under a sexist school system that disciplines girls while excusing boys. Director Shuchi Talati captures the quiet indignities girls face daily, amplified by Mira’s conflicted bond with her mother Anila (Kani Kusruti), whose concern is clouded by her regrets. The film highlights the challenges that can arise between mothers and daughters, particularly during adolescence, as girls navigate their own coming-of-age experiences while their mothers may be struggling with their own unfulfilled desires.

Cast: Preeti Panigrahi, Kani Kusruti, Kesav Binoy KironWhere to watch: Prime Video

Mimi (2021)

2 7 Mimi (2021) IMDb

Based on the 2011 Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy!, the comedy drama Mimi tells the story of Mimi Rathore (Kriti Sanon), a stage dancer in Rajasthan, who agrees to become a surrogate for an American couple, John (Aidan Whytock) and Summer (Evelyn Edwards), to fund her Bollywood dreams. When they abandon the baby due to a possible disability, Mimi refuses to abort and decides to raise the child herself. She gives birth to a healthy boy, Raj, and dedicates her life to motherhood. Years later, John and Summer return to claim Raj but have a change of heart after meeting an orphaned girl. Realising love and care define parenthood, they let Raj with Mimi lead their life together.

Cast: Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi, Sai Tamhankar, Supriya Pathak, Evelyn Edwards, Aidan Whytock

Where to watch: Netflix

Helicopter Eela (2018)

3 7 Helicopter Eela (2018) IMDb

This 2018 dramedy explores several significant themes around motherhood. It highlights that women are fully capable of raising a child on their own, while also emphasizing the importance of space between mothers and sons in maintaining a healthy relationship. The powerful finale flips the script, showing how children can sometimes guide their mothers toward fulfilling their dreams. Watch it for the compelling performances of Riddhi Sen and Kajol, and the sensitive portrayal of parent-child dynamics.

Cast: Kajol, Riddhi Sen, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Neha Dhupia

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Unishe April (1994)

4 7 Unishe April (1994) IMDb

Unishe April explores the complex mother-daughter relationship between Aditi (Debashree Roy) and Sarojini (Aparna Sen). After a breakup leads Aditi to attempt suicide, Sarojini intervenes and realises that a deeper understanding between them is needed. On a stormy night, coinciding with Aditi’s father’s death anniversary, they confront their emotional differences, misunderstandings and unaddressed trauma. They also acknowledge the growing distance between them, allowing for a deeper understanding and connection. The National Award-winning film, directed by Rituparno Ghosh, highlights the importance of communication in bridging the emotional gaps between mothers and daughters.

Cast: Debashree Roy, Aparna Sen, Chitra Sen, Prosenjit Chatterjee

Where to watch: Hoichoi

Paromitar Ek Din (2000)

5 7 Paromitar Ek Din (2000) IMDb

Paromitar Ek Din is a poignant family drama by Aparna Sen which focuses on the complex mother-in-law and daughter-in-law relationship between Sanaka (Aparna Sen) and Paromita (Rituparna Sengupta). Despite their differences, they form a strong bond. However, societal expectations and personal tragedies drive them apart. As Sanaka's health declines, they reunite, and their relationship transcends conventional boundaries. The film beautifully portrays their shared struggles as women in a patriarchal society, highlighting the unspoken joys and sorrows of ordinary people. Through their story, the film showcases the transformative power of women’s friendships, shared griefs and joys amid the cacophony of a mundane city life.

Cast: Aparna Sen, Rituparna Sengupta, Rajatava Dutta, Sohini Sengupta, Rajesh Sharma

Where to watch: YouTube

Mom (2017)

6 7 Mom (2017) IMDb

A mother’s love turns fierce when her daughter's justice isn't served. After Arya’s (Sajal Ali) brutal gang rape, Devki’s (Sridevi) protective instincts ignite, driving her to avenge her stepdaughter's trauma. As she meticulously punishes each perpetrator, Devki’s actions become a testament to a mother's unwavering devotion. In a heart-wrenching climax, Devki’s love and desperation culminate in a final, fatal act of protection, bonding her and Arya in a moment of tender, hard-won connection.

Cast: Sajal Ali, Sridevi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Akshaye Khanna

Where to watch: Netflix, Zee5

A Quiet Place Part II (2020)

7 7 A Quiet Place Part II (2020) IMDb

Picking up the story from the 2018 film, A Quiet Place Part II continues the story of the Abbott family, who must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. In a post-apocalyptic world, Evelyn Abbott (Emily Blunt) and her family learn that the alien predators can be defeated using high-frequency audio. Soon, armed with this knowledge, they set out to look for other survivors. The film portrays how Evelyn took care of her children, especially her deaf daughter, Regan (Millicent Simmonds), as she navigates a post-apocalyptic world to ensure their survival. The film highlights the importance of sign language in the family’s communication, with the mother using it effectively to express her feelings and provide guidance.

Cast: Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe

Where to watch: JioHotstar