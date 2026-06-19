‘Cannot make my film anymore’: Suman Ghosh accuses Prosenjit Chatterjee of using character from unreleased script in ‘Abhhiman’

Filmmaker Suman Ghosh, in a note on Friday, alleged that actor Prosenjit Chatterjee had lifted a character from a script that was being developed with him in mind and used it in his latest film Abhhiman.

Directed by Indraadip Dasgupta, Abhhiman hit theatres on Friday. The film also stars Subhashree Ganguly and Jisshu Sengupta in pivotal roles.

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In a note shared on Facebook, Ghosh said he had initially conveyed his concerns to Chatterjee through an email sent on June 17.

According to the filmmaker, the email detailed his objections to what he described as similarities between a character in his unreleased project, tentatively titled Star and Chatterjee’s role in Abhhiman.

“In the interest of full disclosure I should mention that Bumba da wanted to talk to me after receiving this email and we had a cordial exchange when he called me. He tried to justify his act, which I vehemently argued against. I should state that I have nothing against the makers of the film (who are my colleagues) and I am perfectly aware that the story is different,” Ghosh said.

“My complaint is against the characterisation of Bumba da in the film (which my email is explicit about) and that he should have atleast informed me and not be silent about the entire thing when I wanted to meet him regarding my film,” Ghosh noted.

“I have not seen the film and hence its for the audience to judge whether what I claimed is true or not. May be those scenes (the 6 points I mention) are not in the film- in which case I am willing to apologize. If it is indeed true then I cannot make my film anymore since the characterization was very crucial for my film,” Ghosh further stated.

Attaching the content of the email in his note, Ghosh said, “Of course I have written this email with a deep sense of hurt and injustice and can only hope that in future such events will not happen to anyone else. This should not be normalized. Thats the reason I decided to bring this in the public domain. Thanks.”

Abhhiman is produced by Why So Serious, the banner launched by Saurav Das and Jisshu Sengupta earlier this year.

The film marks the second collaboration between Indraadip Dasgupta and Subhashree Ganguly after the success of Grihapravesh last year.

The story of the film has been written by Jisshu Sengupta, while poet-lyricist Srijato has penned the screenplay and dialogues. Indraadip Dasgupta has also contributed to the additional script, dialogues and music.

Filmmaker Srijit Mukherji was part of the project as a guest composer, marking his debut as a music composer. The cinematography has been handled by Pratip Mukherjee and editing by Sujay Datta Ray.

The cast also includes Kanchan Mullick and Ananya Banerjee in key roles.