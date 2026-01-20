MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 20 January 2026

Filmmaker Atlee and wife Priya Mohan expecting second child

Atlee and Priya, who tied the knot in 2014, welcomed son Meer in 2023

Entertainment Web Desk Published 20.01.26, 01:10 PM
Atlee with wife Priya Mohan and son Meer

Atlee with wife Priya Mohan and son Meer Instagram

Filmmaker Atlee and his wife Priya Mohan are expecting their second baby, the couple announced in a joint post on Tuesday.

“Our home is about to get even cosier with the addition of our newest member!

ADVERTISEMENT

Yes ! We are pregnant again. Need all your blessings , love and prayers.With love

Atlee , Priya , Meer , Becky , Yuki , chocki , Coffee and Goofy,” reads Priya and Atlee’s post on Instagram.

One of the photos shows their son Meer imitating Priya as she flaunts her baby bump. Other photos in the carousel show Atlee embracing Priya from behind. The final photo features a sketch of a family portrait, including their son Meer and their pet dogs —- Becky, Yuki, Chocki, Coffee, and Goofy.

Celebrities including Karan Johar, Keerthy Suresh, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Janhvi Kapoor, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Veer Pahariya extended their best wishes to the couple in the comments section of the post.

Atlee and Priya got married in 2014 and the two welcomed their first born, son Meer, in 2023 after nine years of marriage.

Atlee, born Arun Kumar, is known for directing blockbuster hits such as Jawan, Raja Rani, Theri, Mersal, and Bigil.

On the work front, Atlee is currently filming for his upcoming film, tentatively titled AA22 x A6. Starring Deepika Padukone and Allu Arjun, the much-anticipated action drama is billed as a magnum opus.

RELATED TOPICS

Atlee Priya Mohan Pregnant Priya Mohan Pregnancy
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Medical marijuana is going mainstream in India to treat pain, stress and sleepless nights

Doctors are prescribing It, patients are Taking it – therapeutic cannabis is now part of the health toolkit
DGP K Ramachandra Rao
Quote left Quote right

We have suspended him [Karnataka DGP]. An inquiry will follow..He can be dismissed as well

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT