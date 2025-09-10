'Feels amazing to be in the spotlight': Actor Vishal Jethwa on 'Homebound' screening at TIFF

After its premiere at Cannes Film Festival, Neeraj Ghaywan’s "Homebound" is now gearing up for a screening at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

The film features Vishal Jethwa, Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles. It is executive produced by Hollywood legend Martin Scorsese and revolves around two childhood friends played by Khatter and Jethwa.

Jethwa, best known for his performances in Rani Mukerji-starrer "Mardaani 2" and "Salaam Venky", said he is looking forward to the TIFF premiere of the movie.

"It feels amazing to be in the spotlight for 'Homebound'. Cannes gave us an overwhelming response, and I feel truly grateful for the love and appreciation we received there. To now be heading to Toronto is a dream. I’m enjoying every bit of this global attention," the 31-year-old said in a statement.

"I really hope the audience at TIFF embraces the film with the same warmth. This journey has been both humbling and inspiring, and I can’t wait for more people to experience the world of Homebound," he added.

The film, inspired by journalist Basharat Peer's article during pandemic, is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra. Last month, the film screened at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne where it won Ghaywan the best director award.

The film's official synopsis reads: "Two childhood friends from a small North Indian village chase a police job that promises them the dignity they've long been denied. But as they inch closer to their dream, mounting desperation threatens the bond that holds them together." TIFF runs from September 4 to September 14.

