‘Dhurandhar 2’ advance booking: Ranveer Singh’s film off to a flying start

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge is set to perform well at the box office, with pre-sales of tickets, and paid preview bookings generating robust early numbers.

Starring Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar 2 is set to release in theatres on March 19, with paid previews on March 18. Advance bookings for the film opened across ticketing platforms on Saturday following the trailer launch.

On BookMyShow alone, the film sold over 87,000 tickets within the first 24 hours of advance booking going live.

According to trade website Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 sold tickets worth Rs 4 crore gross worldwide in less than two hours after bookings opened. Of this, Rs 2.50 crore gross came from the multiplex chains PVR, Inox and Cinepolis, where around 35,000 tickets were sold during the same period.

Multiplex chains have also introduced a new premium pricing category titled Super Blockbuster Plus, with ticket prices going as high as Rs 2,500 for preview shows in Delhi-NCR.

For the paid premiere shows scheduled on March 18, the film has already grossed Rs 8.06 crore gross in advance sales. The Hindi version accounts for more than Rs 7 crore gross of this total. The Telugu version has generated over Rs 5 lakh gross so far, while the Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada versions have collected about Rs 4.5 lakh gross cumulatively.

Dhurandhar, which released in theatres on December 5 2025, opened to Rs 28 crore nett in India. It went on to collect Rs 103 crore nett in its opening weekend and finished its theatrical run with Rs 838.5 crore nett haul in India and grossed Rs 1,303 crore worldwide.

The sequel sees Ranveer Singh returning as Indian spy Hamza Ali Mazari, alongside Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt and Rakesh Bedi, all reprising their roles from the original film.