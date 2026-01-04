‘No f****** way’: Fans call out the use of Google Gemini in Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’ trailer

The trailer of Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming political drama Jana Nayagan left many fans disappointed after they spotted a logo of Google Gemini in the video.

Shortly after the makers released the trailer on Sunday, fans took to X to call out the use of AI-generated shots in a mainstream film.

“No f****** way they used an AI generated shot in Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan and forgot to remove the Gemini logo,” wrote an X user, sharing a screenshot of the scene with the logo.

“Someone on reddit pointed out Gemini was used in Jana Nayagan trailer and went and reconfirmed,” pointed out another social media user.

“Using AI for remake movie too,” posted a third.

At the time the report was published on Sunday, the Telegraph Online verified that the logo was still visible in a scene of the Hindi-dubbed version of the trailer.

Jana Nayagan is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on 9 January. Music for the film has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander, while Venkat K Narayana has produced the project.

Directed by H Vinoth, the film marks the final on-screen appearance for Vijay before he takes a plunge into electoral politics.

Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, and Priyamani round off the cast of Jana Nayagan.