‘Not everyone can be Coldplay’: Fans disappointed with Enrique Iglesias’ Mumbai concerts

Spanish pop star Enrique Iglesias’ much-anticipated return to India after 13 years left many fans underwhelmed.

The 50-year-old singer performed at Mumbai’s MMRDA Ground on October 29 and 30, drawing massive crowds eager to relive his early-2000s charm.

But despite the buzz and social media frenzy that dubbed him “daddy” and claimed he could “turn Mumbai’s weather into a love story”, a section of concertgoers expressed disappointment, saying the performance didn’t quite live up to the hype.

Several attendees on Reddit termed the concert “terrible” and accused Iglesias of lip-syncing through most of the performance, singing off-key, and drawing little to no interaction from the crowd.

Following the concerts on 29 and 30 October, the Mumbai subreddit was filled with posts about feeling glad to have skipped the events.

One of them wrote, “It was terrible, he was lip syncing. It was super obvious and a few times he attempted something was so off key. The crowd interaction was zero. The show lasted only 1 hour. District’s management was very poor too.”

Another Reddit user compared Iglesias’ concert and English band Coldplay’s performance in India earlier this year. “Not everyone can be Coldplay so not every concert needs to be attended,” they shared.

Echoing a similar sentiment, another Reddit user commented, “After seeing Coldplay in action in Mumbai, every third performer wants to come to India to take in the bucks”.

“Taxis and rickshaws were charging their own premiums and what district management..? It was chaos .... Lol somebody here was praising, justifying because they paid premium prices …just 25,000 fans, people were more interested in seeing several Bollywood celebrities present, than what was a synced and low-energy show,” the user added.

The 50-year-old global music icon and Grammy Award winner performed several of his chartbusters, including Hero and Bailamos, during a 90-minute set.

“He was supposed to start by 8pm, but instead started at almost 8.30pm. Was supposed to finish by 10 but wrapped up by 9.50pm. And yes, he cannot sing at all. Most of the time the backup singers were singing and he was just doing poses for the crowd,” a fan explained, referring to Bryan Adams, Ed Sheeran and Metallica’s Bangalore concerts as examples of great performers.

Fans spent thousands of rupees on the concert tickets, with the general admission valued at Rs 7,000 and the VIP price shooting up to Rs 14,000.

“My ancestors would turn in their graves if I ever spent 14k on a concert,” came a sarcastic comment from a Redditor.

Several Reddit users, including the creator of the thread, said it’s a known fact that Iglesias isn’t a good performer. “Enrique lip synced when IPL debuted in South Africa. It was horrible, he tried to sing and was so bad .... I still remember. Lmao horrendous,” reads a comment.

Despite the majority of the negative feedback from Mumbai fans, some netizens refuted the claims. “I attended it, it was good. Less crowded and people actually knew the lyrics. The rain did make it start late but it ended well,” one of them said.

Enrique last visited India in 2012. During his three-city tour, he performed in Pune, Gurugram and Bengaluru.