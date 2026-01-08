‘Enola Holmes 3’ to ‘Peaky Blinders’ movie: Netflix unveils content slate for 2026

Netflix on Wednesday shared a content slate for its upcoming films, series and games to premiere in 2026, dropping first-look clips for favourites like Enola Holmes 3, Lupin Season 4, Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man and The Gentlemen Season 2.

A video shared by the streamer shows a viewer getting transported to the world of Bridgerton and Emily in Paris, Denzel Washington-Robert Pattinson-Daisy Edgar-Jones heist caper Here Comes the Flood, Charlize Theron’s action-packed Apex and the new series adaptation of Man on Fire.

The reimagined version of Sesame Street is set to return along with the upcoming animated family film Swapped, featuring the voices of Michael B. Jordan and Juno Temple.

Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of Narnia, covering The Magician's Nephew, will follow friends Digory Kirke and Polly Plummer as they witness the land’s birth and the White Witch’s rise.

The teaser also featured clips from the second seasons of the live-action adaptations of One Piece and Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Anime adaptation of Devil May Cry and the K-drama The East Palace starring Nam Joo-hyuk, Roh Yoon-seo and Cho Seung-woo are also in the pipeline.