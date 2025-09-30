Emraan Hashmi, Pawan Kalyan-starrer ‘They Call Him OG’ witnesses huge drop in earnings on Day 5

Emraan Hashmi and Pawan Kalyan-starrer They Call Him OG witnessed nearly 60 per cent drop in collections at the domestic box office at the end of its fifth day of theatrical run, trade figures show.

The action film is inching towards the Rs 150-crore mark in India, as per industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk.

Directed by Sujeeth, the actioner earned Rs 21 crore nett in paid previews, followed by Rs 63.75 crore nett on the opening day. The daily earning dropped to Rs 18.45 crore nett on Friday, followed by Rs 18.5 crore nett on Saturday and another Rs 18.5 crore nett on Sunday.

The daily earnings dropped to Rs 7.5 crore nett on Monday, taking the five-day domestic haul of the film to Rs 147.70 crore nett.

They Call Him OG follows Hashmi’s Omi Bhau as he takes control of Kalyan’s Ojas Gambheera a.k.a OG’s criminal underworld. The film marks Hashmi’s Telugu film debut.

Produced by D.V.V. Danayya and Kalyan Dasari, under the DVV Entertainment banner, the film also stars Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Prakash Raj and Sriya Reddy in key roles.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi-starrer Jolly LLB 3 is inching towards the Rs 100-crore mark in India, as per Sacnilk.

Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the film began its box office journey on September 19 with a collection of Rs 12.5 crore nett. It went on to earn Rs 74 crore nett in Week 1. The courtroom comedy added another Rs 16.5 crore nett to its earnings over the second weekend, followed by Rs 3 crore nett on Monday.

The total domestic collection of the film stands at Rs 93.5 crore nett at the end of 11 days.

In Jolly LLB 3, Akshay Kumar’s Jagdishwar ‘Jolly’ Mishra and Arshad Warsi’s Jagdish ‘Jolly’ Tyagi face off in the courtroom before Judge Sundar Laal Tripathi (Saurabh Shukla). The film also stars Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles.