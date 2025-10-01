MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Emraan Hashmi, Pawan Kalyan-starrer ‘They Call Him OG’ crosses Rs 150-crore mark in India

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi-led courtroom comedy ‘Jolly LLB 3’ has so far earned Rs 97.35 crore nett domestically

Entertainment Web Desk Published 01.10.25, 10:42 AM
A poster of ‘They Call Him OG’

A poster of ‘They Call Him OG’ File Picture

Emraan Hashmi and Pawan Kalyan-starrer action film They Call Him OG has crossed the Rs 150-crore nett mark in India, as per latest trade reports.

According to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk, the film has so far earned Rs 155.27 crore nett at the domestic box office since its September 25 release.

They Call Him OG earned Rs 7.38 crore nett on Day 6, Tuesday. Directed by Sujeeth, the actioner follows Hashmi’s Omi Bhau as he takes control of Kalyan’s Ojas Gambheera a.k.a OG’s criminal underworld.

The film marks Hashmi’s Telugu film debut.

They Call Him OG is produced by D.V.V. Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under their production banner DVV Entertainment. The film also stars Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Prakash Raj and Sriya Reddy in key roles. The music for the film has been scored by Thaman S.

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi-starrer Jolly LLB 3, on the other hand, has so far earned Rs 97.35 crore nett in India since its September 19 release, according to Sacnilk. Produced by Alok Jain and Ajit Andhare under the banner of Star Studio 18, the courtroom comedy also stars Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles.

