Emraan Hashmi, Pawan Kalyan-starrer ‘They Call Him OG’ crosses Rs 200-crore mark globally

Emraan Hashmi and Pawan Kalyan-starrer They Call Him OG has crossed the Rs 200-crore mark at the global box office at the end of its opening weekend in theatres, trade figures show. This is the first-ever Rs 200-crore haul in Pawan Kalyan’s career.

The action film is inching towards the Rs 150-crore mark in India, as per industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk.

Directed by Sujeeth, the actioner earned Rs 21 crore nett in paid previews, followed by Rs 63.75 crore nett on the opening day. The daily earning dropped to Rs 18.75 crore nett on Friday, followed by Rs 18.5 crore nett on Saturday.

With Sunday’s Rs 18.5 crore nett haul, the four-day domestic haul of the film stands at Rs 140.50 crore nett.

They Call Him OG follows Hashmi’s Omi Bhau as he takes control of Kalyan’s Ojas Gambheera a.k.a OG’s criminal underworld. The film marks Hashmi’s Telugu film debut.

Produced by D.V.V. Danayya and Kalyan Dasari, under the DVV Entertainment banner, the film also stars Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Prakash Raj and Sriya Reddy in key roles.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi-starrer Jolly LLB 3 has touched the Rs 90-crore mark in India, as per Sacnilk.

Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the film began its box office journey on September 19 with a collection of Rs 12.5 crore nett. It went on to earn Rs 74 crore nett in Week 1. The courtroom comedy added another Rs 3.75 crore nett to its earnings on second Friday, followed by Rs 6.25 crore nett on Saturday.

With another Rs 6.50 crore nett on Sunday, the total domestic collection of the film stands at Rs 90.50 crore nett at the end of ten days.

In Jolly LLB 3, Akshay Kumar’s Jagdishwar ‘Jolly’ Mishra and Arshad Warsi’s Jagdish ‘Jolly’ Tyagi face off in the courtroom before Judge Sundar Laal Tripathi (Saurabh Shukla). The film also stars Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles.