Emily Alyn Lind-starrer mystery thriller ‘We Were Liars’ to drop on Prime Video in June

Based on the best-selling novel by E. Lockhart, the series also stars Shubham Maheshwari, Esther McGregor and Joseph Zada

Entertainment Web Desk Published 23.04.25, 01:41 PM
Emily Alyn Lind in ‘We Were Liars’

Emily Alyn Lind in ‘We Were Liars’ Instagram

We Were Liars, a new mystery thriller starring Emily Alyn Lind, is set to premiere on Prime Video on June 18, the streamer announced on Tuesday.

“Perfect summer. perfect family. perfect lies. We Were Liars premieres June 18,” the streamer wrote on Instagram alongside first-look photos from the sets of the series.

Based on the bestselling novel by E. Lockhart, We Were Liars follows Cadence Sinclair Eastman and her tight-knit inner circle, nicknamed the Liars, during their summer escapade on her grandfather’s New England private island.

The Sinclairs are American royalty—known for their good looks, old money, and enviable bond—but after a mysterious accident changes Cadence’s life forever, everyone, including her beloved Liars, seems to have something to hide.

The upcoming series also features Shubham Maheshwari, Esther McGregor, Joseph Zada, Caitlin FitzGerald, Mamie Gummer, Candice King, Rahul Kohli and David Morse in key roles.

The series is created and led by co-showrunners Julie Plec and Carina Adly MacKenzie, who also serve as writers and executive producers. Additional executive producers include Emily Cummins of My So-Called Company and E. Lockhart, the author of the original novel.

The project is a collaboration between Universal Television, part of Universal Studio Group and Amazon MGM Studios.

