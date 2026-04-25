Ellen DeGeneres returns as Dory’s voice in new ‘Finding Nemo’ franchise short film

American television host and comedian Ellen DeGeneres is set to return as the voice of Dory, the beloved character from the Finding Nemo franchise.

As per a latest report by the US-based entertainment news magazine Deadline, production for the third film in the Nemo series is set to start soon and will be a short film. However, further details about the plot, the cast and the release of the film are yet to be announced.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Finding Nemo film franchise is a Pixar CGI-animated series focusing on themes of family, independence, and overcoming fear.

The first film, released in 2003, follows the story of an overprotective clown fish, Marlin, who crosses the ocean with his amnesiac friend Dory, a Pacific blue tang fish, to Sydney to rescue his son, Nemo, who was captured near the Great Barrier Reef.

The film went on to gross over USD 900 million worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing animated film of its time and winning the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.

The sequel, titled Finding Dory (released in 2016), centres on Dory’s journey to California to find her family, highlighting acceptance and memory.

The project went on to gross USD 1 billion at the global box office and recorded the highest-grossing opening weekend for an animated film at the domestic box office.

Apart from Ellen DeGeneres, the Finding Nemo franchise also boasts a stellar voice cast, with Albert Brooks as Marlin and Nemo voiced by Alexander Gould in the original film and Hayden Rolence in the sequel, Finding Dory.

The ensemble further includes Willem Dafoe as Gill, Geoffrey Rush as Nigel, Brad Garrett as Bloat and Allison Janney as Peach, with the sequel adding Ed O'Neill as Hank and Diane Keaton and Eugene Levy as Dory’s parents, Jenny and Charlie.