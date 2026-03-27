Anirban Chakrabarti’s Eken Babu battles a food crisis on his Purulia mission; watch teaser here

Actor Anirban Chakrabarti’s Eken Babu is wallowing in despair and it’s not because of a case at hand, shows a fresh teaser for Hoichoi’s Eken Babu: Purulia-e-Pakrao, which is set to hit the streaming platform on April 15.

Also featuring actors Suhotra Mukhopadhyay and Somak Ghosh, the one-minute-seven-second-long video shows Eken Babu requesting mutton curry at an ashram in Purulia. However, he is utterly disappointed to learn that the ashram is strictly vegetarian and can only serve him lentil cakes. He says that he is feeling sick and would like to return home but he is quickly reminded by Suhotra Mukhopadhyay’s character that he should focus on the case. “Vegetarian diet for a few days will not kill you,” Mukhopadhyay says in the teaser.

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The upcoming instalment of the Eken Babu franchise is directed by Joydeep Mukherjee.

Eken Babu debuted in March 2018 on Hoichoi, quickly earning a fanbase for its refreshing take on detective fiction. The series follows the misadventures of a seemingly ordinary Bengali man with an extraordinary knack for solving mysteries.