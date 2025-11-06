Dubai-based travel influencer Anunay Sood passes away at 32, cause of death not known

Dubai-based travel influencer and photographer Anunay Sood has passed away at the age of 32, his family said in a statement on Thursday morning.

Sood’s last Instagram update suggests he was in Las Vegas at the time of his passing. The cause of his death has not been made public.

“It is with deep sadness that we share the news of our beloved Anunay Sood’s passing,” the Instagram post read. “We kindly ask for your understanding and privacy as we navigate this difficult time. We humbly request you to avoid gathering crowd near personal property.”

“Please keep his family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers. May his soul rest in peace,” the statement added.

Sood had over 1.4 million followers on Instagram and 3,80,000 subscribers on YouTube. Known for his cinematic travel reels and vivid photography, he had built a global fan base for his adventurous spirit.

Between 2022 and 2024, Sood featured in Forbes India’s Top 100 Digital Stars list. His Forbes bio described him as a “Dubai-based photographer who began by documenting his journeys on Instagram and later founded a marketing firm”.

Just two days before his death, Sood shared an Instagram post from Las Vegas, writing, “Still can’t believe I spent the weekend surrounded by legends and dream machines.”

On November 3, he uploaded a YouTube video titled ‘Exploring the Hidden Side of Switzerland | Places Tourists Never Visit’.