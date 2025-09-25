Drummer Shekhar Jyoti Goswami arrested in connection with Zubeen Garg’s death: Reports

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Assam Police arrested Zubeen Garg’s drummer Shekhar Jyoti Goswami from his Jalukbari residence near Guwahati in connection with the singer’s death in Singapore, according to media reports.

Following Zubeen’s cremation and a four-day mourning period, the investigation of his death began on Tuesday with two and 55 FIRs across Assam.

The singer-songwriter passed away on Friday in Singapore following an accident. According to chief minister Hemanta Biswa Sarma, Zubeen was swimming in the sea without a life jacket. He was rescued by Singapore police from the sea and rushed to a nearby hospital. However, he could not be saved despite being placed under intensive medical care. He was 53.

Besides Goswami, FIRs were lodged against North East India Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, the singer’s manager Sidharth Sharma and businessman Sanjive Naraine.

After getting a directive from Sarma, the Assam CID registered a consolidated case on the FIRs on Sunday under the charges of ‘criminal conspiracy,’ ‘culpable homicide not amounting to murder,’ and ‘causing death by negligence’.