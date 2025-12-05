Blackpink’s Lisa, Don Lee, and Lee Jin-uk to headline Netflix’s new film ‘Tygo’

Blackpink’s Lisa, Don Lee and Squid Game actor Lee Jin-uk are set to star in Netflix’s upcoming action thriller Tygo, as per a statement on the streamer’s official website.

Based on an original graphic novel created by Anthony and Joe Russo with Ande Park, the film is an expansion of Netflix’s Extraction franchise.

Written by Cha Woo-jin and directed by Lee Sang-yong, the film follows Tygo (Don Lee), a former child soldier-turned-mercenary, as he embarks on a vengeful mission through Korea’s criminal underworld after a mission goes wrong.

Tygo marks Don Lee’s comeback to Netflix following his global hits with The Roundup series and his Marvel appearance in Eternals. Talking about the film, Lee said, “I’m thrilled that this project, which I’ve been developing for years with AGBO, is finally moving into production.”

Tygo is backed by Big Punch Pictures and AGBO, and co-produced by Nova Film Inc. and B&C Group.

“As a fan of the Extraction franchise, it’s a great honor for me to join this universe. I’m especially excited and grateful to be working with Don, whom I’ve always admired, and with Lisa as well. I’ll do my very best to present a film that lives up to your expectations,” Lee Jin-uk said in a statement.

Lisa, who made her acting debut with The White Lotus Season 3, said, “Being in an action movie has always been a dream of mine, so for my film debut to be such an exciting project feels very special.”

“We’re thrilled to explore the world of Extraction through a South Korean lens, teaming up with legendary action star Don Lee and visionary director Lee Sang-yong, whose dynamic choreography exemplifies the world-class craft of Korean cinema,” Angela Russo-Otstot, producer and chief creative officer of AGBO said.

“Together, we proudly welcome Lisa, a truly multitalented global phenomenon, and Lee Jin-uk, one of Korea’s most charismatic and versatile actors, to lead our cast alongside Don. We’re also grateful to continue our creative partnership with Netflix. Tygo marks our ninth collaboration and reflects our shared commitment to bold, global storytelling,” she added.

The Extraction series has been a major hit for Netflix. The first movie drew 90 million households in its first four weeks of release, while the sequel dominated Netflix’s Global Top 10 Movies chart for seven consecutive weeks, earning more than 123 million views, according to Variety.

The makers are yet to announce the release date of Tygo.